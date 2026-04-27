Inter Miami CF and Shift4 Announce Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience at Nu Stadium

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inter Miami CF today announced a new partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, with the company’s industry-leading integrated payment technology now powering ticketing and concession purchases at Nu Stadium, delivering a seamless matchday experience from the moment fans arrive through the final whistle.

As part of the partnership, Shift4 has been named an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF and the Official Payment Processing Partner of Nu Stadium, the Club’s newly opened, state-of-the-art 26,700-seat home in the heart of Miami.

“With the successful opening of our new home, it’s important that every aspect of the fan journey reflects the world-class experience we aim to provide at Nu Stadium,” said Euan Warren, Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami CF. “Shift4’s innovative technology plays a key role in delivering a fast, frictionless environment for our fans.”

“We’re excited to partner with Inter Miami CF to power incredible fan experiences on matchday,” said Dustin Alpert, Head of Sports & Entertainment at Shift4. “Our cutting-edge commerce technologies complement the team’s operations at its brand-new stadium to ensure a frictionless experience for both ticketing and concessions purchases. Shift4 proudly provides commerce services at thousands of arenas and venues in North America across every major sports league, and we look forward to continuing to explore opportunities to support the broader Inter Miami ecosystem in the future.”

In addition to powering payments across the venue, Shift4 receives prominent brand visibility and integration within Nu Stadium, including at Grab & Go stations designed to enhance speed and convenience for fans.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4’s commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world’s largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About Inter Miami CF

Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a record-breaking professional fútbol club rooted in South Florida with global vision, reshaping the landscape of the sport in North America and inspiring fans around the world. Led by the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi, alongside elite international talent and rising local Homegrown stars, the Club has secured four major titles in just six seasons, including the 2025 MLS Cup. The Club enters its seventh season in 2026, headlined by the historic opening of its new world-class home, Nu Stadium. The landmark venue headlines a 131-acre, sports-anchored entertainment district, the largest in the Southeast, set to become a year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences, and attractions. The Club trains at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, located across from the Club’s first-ever home in Fort Lauderdale. A core pillar of the organization is its Inter Miami CF developmental pathway, comprising the Club’s MLS NEXT Pro team and the Inter Miami CF Academy, dedicated to developing the next generation of world-class players and leaders. For more information, please visit www.intermiamicf.com.

About Nu Stadium

Nu Stadium is South Florida’s newest world-class venue for year-round sports and entertainment, serving as the home of reigning MLS champions Inter Miami CF. Inaugurated on April 4, 2026, in front of a packed house, the 26,700-seat state-of-the-art stadium located in the heart of Miami is designed to host a wide range of premium events, including international fútbol matches, concerts, and corporate and private gatherings. Built to provide the best fan experience, Nu Stadium features a unified seating bowl enhancing crowd energy, the largest Team Store in MLS, and iconic grand staircases that open into a 360-degree open-air concourse with panoramic views of downtown Miami and Miami Freedom Park district - the largest active real estate development in Miami, set to include the largest new public park in the City of Miami in generations the Jorge Mas Canosa Park alongside retail, dining, entertainment, youth fields, and more. Located adjacent to Miami International Airport and steps from the Miami Intermodal Center, Nu Stadium offers unmatched accessibility for fans and visitors alike. For more information, please visit www.nustadium.com.