Citizens State Bank Partners with Payman AI to Pioneer Agentic Banking in Western Colorado

DURANGO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens State Bank, a locally owned community bank serving Western Colorado since 1913, today announced a partnership with Payman AI to bring agentic banking to its seven branch locations. The bank is deploying AI agents that go beyond simple automation, working alongside branch staff to handle internal operations, assist with teller workflows, and build toward a future where AI agents can initiate and complete financial transactions autonomously within bank-defined guardrails.

With branches spanning Ouray, Ridgway, Silverton, Naturita, Telluride, Mountain Village, and Montrose, Citizens State Bank operates across some of Colorado's most iconic mountain communities. The partnership with Payman AI represents a broader shift in how community banks operate: instead of treating AI as a back-office efficiency tool, Citizens State Bank is adopting agentic banking, where AI agents serve as operational teammates that can understand context, and work within the bank's own compliance and risk framework.

What Agentic Banking Looks Like

Community banks run on skilled people, but too much of their time goes to repetitive operational tasks. Agentic banking changes that equation. Payman AI's agents don't just automate individual steps. They understand what a banker is trying to accomplish, execute multi-step workflows, and maintain full audit trails and compliance controls throughout. Today that means handling internal operations. Tomorrow it means AI agents that support teller workflows, coordinate across branches, all within guardrails the bank defines and controls.

The AI agents are already supporting a range of banking operations, with the scope expanding as the partnership matures:

Teller workflow support, reducing manual steps and freeing staff for higher-value customer interactions

Loan collection automation

Assistance for account servicing, spending analysis, and intelligent report generation

What Leadership Is Saying

"This is what agentic banking looks like in practice. It starts with freeing your best people from operational busywork. But the real shift is that these AI agents become operational teammates, handling teller workflows today and moving money autonomously tomorrow, all within the bank's own guardrails. Citizens State Bank isn't just adopting AI. They're building toward a future where agents work alongside bankers end to end. That's the difference between a chatbot and agentic banking."

Tyllen Bicakcic, Co-Founder and CEO, Payman AI

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Citizens State Bank. By thoughtfully leveraging AI, we’re improving efficiency and access to information so our team can spend more time focused on the financial needs and decisions that matter most to the people and businesses we serve. Our partnership with PayMan AI allows us to work alongside experienced professionals who are guiding us through responsible AI adoption, ensuring technology strengthens—rather than distracts from—the customer experience.”

Alexander Price, President & CEO, Citizens State Bank

About Payman AI

Payman AI is the agentic banking platform that enables banks to deploy AI agents capable of executing real financial operations. By connecting securely to existing core banking systems, Payman's agents translate natural language intent into validated financial workflows and autonomous money movement, all with full auditability and bank-defined controls. Banks deploy agentic banking without replacing their existing infrastructure.

Learn more at www.paymanai.com

About Citizens State Bank

Citizens State Bank has been locally owned and operated since opening its doors in Ouray, Colorado on August 29, 1913. Today, the bank serves Western Colorado communities through branches in Ouray, Ridgway, Silverton, Naturita, Telluride, Mountain Village, and Montrose, offering personal banking, business solutions, home lending, and merchant services. As a founding organization of Ouray and a vital part of the Western Colorado business community, Citizens State Bank remains committed to local decision-making and building strong relationships with the communities it serves.

Learn more at www.csbcolorado.com