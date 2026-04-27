RJ Young Expands Strategic Partnership with Xerox to Serve Clients Across Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RJ Young, a leading provider of office technology solutions and managed services, today announced an expansion of its growing partnership with Xerox. Under this expanded agreement, RJ Young will now provide technical services for all Xerox clients, with sales support for SMB clients, across Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

This strategic expansion enhances RJ Young’s ability to deliver best-in-class service, innovative technology solutions, and local expertise to a broader client base throughout the region.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Xerox and extend our service capabilities to support more businesses across these key markets,” said AJ Baggott, President at RJ Young. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional client experiences, and this expansion allows us to bring our world-class service to even more Xerox clients.”

Through this partnership, Xerox SMB clients in Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia will benefit from RJ Young’s comprehensive service offerings, including managed print and document solutions, proactive maintenance and support, advanced workflow and automation technologies, as well as local service teams with rapid response times.

“RJ Young has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to service excellence and client satisfaction,” said Karl Boissonneault, President, North America Channels at Xerox. “We are confident that this expanded partnership will deliver increased value and support to our clients across the region.”

RJ Young’s investment in local infrastructure, technical expertise, and customer support ensures a seamless transition for Xerox clients, with no disruption to service and an enhanced overall experience.

About RJ Young

RJ Young is a leading provider of business technology solutions, specializing in managed print services, copiers and multifunction devices, and workplace technology solutions. With a strong focus on service excellence and local support, RJ Young helps organizations improve efficiency, productivity, and performance. With nearly 30 locations and more than 650 team members, RJ Young has supported businesses nationwide since 1955. Learn more at rjyoung.com.