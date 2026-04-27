The Edge Partners with Serent Capital and Appoints Josh Brenner as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Edge announced today a strategic partnership with Serent Capital, a growth-focused investing firm backing founder-led B2B SaaS and technology-enabled services companies. The company also announced that Josh Brenner has joined as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Dick Abbott, the founder, will retire after nearly 25 years leading the business and will support the transition.

The Edge has supported independent jewelers for decades and built a leading reputation in the industry. The platform is used to manage the core functions of a jewelry store, including point of sale, inventory, repairs, appraisals, and customer records. Dick Abbott entered the jewelry business in 1976 and saw firsthand the operational challenges independent retailers faced. He later developed software for his own store, laying the groundwork for what became The Edge. Abbott’s firsthand experience as a jeweler has shaped the product into what it is today.

“Serving our customers and the broader jewelry community has truly been a labor of love,” said Dick Abbott, founder of The Edge. “As I decided to retire, I wanted to make sure The Edge was in the right hands. I believe we have found that in Josh and Serent Capital as the company enters its next chapter.”

As The Edge’s next CEO, Brenner brings a track record of leading and scaling software businesses, including extensive experience in vertical SaaS and SMB-focused environments, and will continue to build on the company’s foundation. “The Edge is mission-critical to thousands of jewelry retailers,” said Josh Brenner, CEO of The Edge. “My focus is to invest in the platform to better support how customers grow and run their businesses.”

With Dick Abbott retiring and Josh Brenner stepping into the CEO role, the company believes this is the right time to partner with Serent Capital. Serent’s history of working with founder-led software companies made it a strong fit for The Edge. Over the past 18 years, Serent has partnered with over 100+ founder-led software companies, including businesses built by founders who understood their market from lived experience.

“We are excited to partner with Josh, Dick, and the team at an important moment for The Edge,” said Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital. “The company has earned lasting trust with independent jewelers by building around the day-to-day needs of their businesses, and we look forward to supporting the company’s next phase of growth.”

Serent’s investment will support continued product innovation and expansion of The Edge’s capabilities, enabling the company to better serve its customers while maintaining the reliability and functionality they depend on today.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Edge

Built by jewelers, for jewelers, The Edge is the all-in-one software platform to help jewelry retailers grow their sales, optimize inventory performance, and improve operating efficiency. The company’s solutions include point of sale, inventory management, customer relationship management, reporting, and other store operations. Based in Shelton, Connecticut, The Edge has long supported the needs of thousands of independent jewelers. Learn more at https://www.theedgeforjewelers.com/.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with capital-efficient B2B SaaS and technology-enabled service companies. Since its inception, Serent has taken a differentiated approach, prioritizing founders and their companies and delivering true hands-on partnership and operational support through its in-house Growth Team of 25+ full-time professionals. By partnering with Serent, founders gain access to strategic and operational resources to accelerate growth, including revenue generation support, executive hiring, strategic M&A guidance, and a curated network of 400+ founders and operating executives. Serent has also expanded its support model with an AI center of excellence to help portfolio companies deploy AI in practical ways across product, go-to-market, customer success, and internal operations. With more than $6 billion in assets under management, Serent has partnered with 75+ founder-led, category-leading companies, helping them scale with confidence. Learn more at www.serentcapital.com.