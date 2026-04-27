VGM & Trace Medical Announce New Exclusive Agreement Expanding Respiratory, Biomedical, and Dialysis Rental Solutions

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VGM and Trace Medical have executed an exclusive program agreement that expands VGM members’ access to Trace Medical’s advanced respiratory rentals, dialysis rentals, and biomedical services nationwide.

“We are very pleased with the continued growth of our relationship with VGM and its membership,” states Greg Apostolou, Chief Executive Officer of Trace Medical. “With ever-increasing industry margin pressure, our rental and biomedical service solutions are a natural fit for home medical equipment (HME) providers, and the VGM relationship allows seamless and efficient market access to provide meaningful value on a national scale.”

“VGM and Trace have collaborated seamlessly since 2018 in supporting the HME market,” adds Elliot Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer of Trace Medical. “Strengthening our alignment with VGM ensures that our expanding value propositions are accessible to a broader network of providers, while continuing to support the industry through VGM’s important legislative initiatives. As we accelerate our national expansion into biomedical services and dialysis rentals, VGM’s partnership will be instrumental in enabling us to deliver high-quality biomedical services across the country—addressing a critical and growing need within the industry.”

The agreement, effective April 1, 2026, solidifies the first program of its kind for VGM’s membership community. It is designed to help HME providers address growing operational and margin pressures with scalable, reliable service solutions.

"The renewal of our relationship with Trace Medical is a testament to the value and impact of our partnership,” said Jeff Bowman, SVP of Vendor Partner Strategy, VGM & Associates. “Not only does Trace Medical continue to deliver exceptional benefits to our membership, but their expanded solutions in biomedical and dialysis services further strengthen our collective capabilities. This collaboration drives innovation and creates new opportunities for both Trace Medical and VGM, ensuring we remain at the forefront of healthcare solutions for our membership."

"Trace Medical has been a trusted vendor partner of VGM since 2018, and we are excited to renew our relationship,” said Lindy Tentinger, President of VGM & Associates. “For our members, this partnership means dependable access to innovative solutions, from ventilator rentals to Trace’s newly established dialysis program, that help them operate more efficiently and better serve their patients.”

About VGM & Associates

VGM & Associates is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive member service organization (MSO) for DME/HME, respiratory, sleep, wound care, complex rehab, wellness, home modifications, and orthotics and prosthetics providers. More than 3,300 providers with 10,000 locations rely on VGM to connect them to valuable resources every single day. For more information, visit www.vgm.com.

About Trace Medical

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is the national leader in advanced respiratory rentals, dialysis rentals, and biomedical services throughout the continuum of care, including skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation facilities, hospice, and HME providers. For more information, please visit www.TraceMedical.com.