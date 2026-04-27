Defining the Future of Carbon Finance: Uniting Innovation, Integrity and Impact

LONDON & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1089 Inc has been appointed as an official U.S. Sub-Registry licensee for Global Carbon Registry (GCR), marking a significant step toward institutional-grade carbon market infrastructure. The announcement follows the issuance of the first CX89 Advanced Fuels Credits, generated from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) audited data and recorded on immutable blockchain infrastructure ensuring transparency, traceability, and verification integrity.

“The stability and security of carbon credits as offsets begins with trusted infrastructure.” Share

Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) has taken a forward-leaning position on innovation in market infrastructure by listing CX89 Advanced Fuels Credits, the first issuance under 1089 Inc.’s insured carbon asset framework, developed in collaboration with Oka Carbon Insurance Company Insurance and Price Forbes. The framework establishes a new benchmark for carbon credit integrity, combining insured risk mitigation, audited data foundations, and efficient transaction pathways.

With GCR registry infrastructure and CTX market access, participants are positioned to engage with a high-integrity, institutionally structured carbon asset class designed to scale across transportation and energy sectors. Global Environment Markets (GEM), through its established global operations and technology infrastructure, enables compliant, transparent, and efficient carbon credit transactions across international markets.

Wayne Sharpe, CEO of Global Carbon Registry, said: “The stability and security of carbon credits as offsets begins with trusted infrastructure. Market evolution means aligning with credible, globally recognized platforms, and efficient proven trading solutions.”

1089 Inc’s approach prioritizes credits derived from fully operational, scientifically validated projects, supported by third-party audited verification processes, aligned with established regulatory standards. The result is carbon credits designed to deliver verifiable emissions avoidance in hard-to-abate sectors while enabling scalable, long-term market participation.

Barrington Pitt Miller, CFO of 1089 Inc., added: “The next phase of carbon markets will be defined by structured participation and verifiable systems. This milestone represents a foundational step toward aligning carbon with global financial markets.”

Your Position in Carbon Finance Starts Now

Secure access to CX89 Advanced Fuels Credits through Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) or via direct OTC transaction. Early participation provides priority positioning in a constrained, high-integrity supply of Biofuels-linked carbon credits.

Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX): The world’s first, leading and only truly Global exchange for Voluntary Carbon Markets, with millions of credits from projects in over 50 countries, every known project type, credits listed & held in escrow in 15 Registries worldwide.