dynaCERT Accelerates Market Entry in Vietnam: Strategic Partnerships and Pilot Projects Confirm Market Potential

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is advancing the expansion of its HydraGEN™ technology in Southeast Asia and reports progress in the Vietnamese market. The company has entered into various strategic partnerships with national institutions and successfully commissioned its first pilot installations.

dynaCERT Accelerates Market Entry in Vietnam Share

Driven by a combination of rapid economic growth and a demanding energy situation, Vietnam is emerging as one of the world’s most attractive markets for emission-reducing technologies. The country has a fleet of more than 3.5 million heavy-duty vehicles, buses, and construction machines, nearly all of which are powered by diesel engines. In light of rising fuel prices and the government’s ambitious goals to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, pressure is mounting on logistics companies and industrial sectors to seek efficient decarbonization solutions.

Strategic partnerships and academic validation

An important element of dynaCERT’s expansion to Vietnam is the hosting of technical forums in Ho Chi Minh City. These events are attended by senior representatives of Vietnamese government agencies, logistics and transport companies and technical universities. Of particular note is the support provided by the Canadian Trade Commissioner in Vietnam, which underscores the importance of technological cooperation between the two countries.

During the recent trip, dynaCERT executed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs):

- Academic partnership: An agreement was reached with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam University of Technology (HCMUT) regarding future project collaboration and joint testing activities. This validates the HydraGEN™ technology under Vietnam’s specific requirements and conditions.

- Industrial cooperation: dynaCERT signed an agreement with a leading oil and gas company in Vietnam. The goal of this partnership is to conduct joint pilot projects to provide further evidence of the scalability of the technology within Vietnam’s state government majority-controlled energy infrastructure.

“The response to our technology in Vietnam exceeds our expectations. It is clear that the country is seeking immediately available solutions to bridge the gap between economic growth and environmental responsibility. Our discussions with government officials and industry representatives have demonstrated that HydraGEN™ comes at exactly the right time to sustainably increase the efficiency of Vietnam’s logistics and transport fleets,” explains Bernd Krueper, President and Director of dynaCERT.

Technological Relevance in the Energy Crisis

dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ technology uses electrolysis to split distilled water into hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2). These gases are fed into the combustion process of a diesel engine, resulting in an optimized and more complete fuel combustion. In Vietnam, which is currently suffering from the effects of the global energy crisis and fluctuating import prices, this approach offers a twofold benefit: reducing fuel consumption by usually more than 5% while simultaneously cutting pollutant emissions such as carbon oxides and particulate matter in a very significant amount. These key figures have been confirmed by the German testing institute TÜV.

Dr. Ingo Wintruff, Head of Research & Development at dynaCERT, accompanied the delegation and provided detailed technical explanations regarding the functionality and integration of the HydraLytica™ telematics system. This system enables users to monitor savings in real time and forms the basis for generating emission certificates.

Successful Pilot Installations and Outlook

The first pilot installations are already in operation on heavy-duty trucks and container lifts at logistics centers in Ho Chi Minh City, Ha Noi and Hải Phòng. This practical application establishes references for further market penetration and provides important insights for the next steps in the market expansion. The Vietnamese market is attractive not only because of its size but also because of its supportive regulatory framework. With the planned introduction of an emissions trading system, the country is creating incentives for companies to invest in green technologies.

Bernd Krueper emphasizes the strategic importance of the region: “For us, Vietnam is the bridgehead for the entire Southeast Asian market. The combination of strong regional partnerships with various leading industrial organisations and academic support from the National University creates a foundation on which we can scale rapidly. We see not only potential for retrofits here, but also a strategic opportunity to establish HydraGEN™ as the standard for cleaner diesel combustion in emerging markets.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The Company manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics. HydraLytica™ is a platform for capturing data to monitor fuel consumption and calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the basis for monetizing CO₂ savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in the future.

As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT’s patented technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen on-demand through a proprietary electrolysis system. These gases are supplied through the engine clean air intake to enhance combustion, which has been shown to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The Company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities. dynaCERT’s technology is designed for a wide range of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, mining, oil & gas, off-road construction and port handling equipment, as well as stationary generators.

Website: www.dynaCERT.com

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