Vibe Retail and MiCamp Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Modern Point-of-Sale Technology for Independent Retailers

NEW YORK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibe Retail, a leading retail operating system and point-of-sale platform built for independent retailers, today announced a strategic partnership with MiCamp Solutions, a top-ranked Independent Sales Organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Through this partnership, MiCamp will serve as an authorized ISO for the Vibe Retail POS system, pairing Vibe’s modern retail technology with MiCamp’s payment processing network and merchant distribution capabilities.

Independent retailers now get enterprise-level POS technology at zero upfront cost through the Vibe Retail + MiCamp partnership. Share

The Vibe Retail POS system is purpose-built for the independent retailer — offering an intuitive, feature-rich platform that gives small and mid-sized businesses the same tools and technology that large retail chains rely on, at a fraction of the cost. From inventory management and customer engagement to seamless payment processing, Vibe Retail is redefining what modern retail looks like for the independent operator.

MiCamp Solutions brings a powerful network of over 600 independent service organizations, a seasoned agent force, and a proven track record of serving more than 60,000 merchants worldwide. A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and member of the Fiserv Chairman’s Circle, MiCamp is one of the most respected names in the payments industry. The partnership will leverage MiCamp’s distribution capabilities to introduce the Vibe POS system to a broader base of independent retailers looking for a smarter, more modern way to run their business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MiCamp Solutions as we continue to grow Vibe Retail’s footprint across the country,” said Shmuly Preizler, CEO of Vibe Retail. “Micah and his team have built one of the most impressive networks in the payments industry, and their commitment to their merchants aligns perfectly with what we’re building at Vibe. Independent retailers deserve world-class technology, and together we’re going to make sure they get it.”

“Vibe Retail delivers the kind of modern, integrated POS platform independent retailers have historically been locked out of,” said Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions. “By combining Vibe’s technology with MiCamp’s payment infrastructure and distribution network, we are giving merchants a more efficient and cost-effective way to run and scale their business. This partnership brings enterprise level capability to independent retailers in a way that is accessible and built for how they actually operate.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with a full rollout planned for the coming months.

About Vibe Retail

Vibe Retail is a retail operating system and point-of-sale platform designed exclusively for independent retailers. Built to level the playing field, Vibe gives independent businesses the technology, tools, and insights they need to compete and thrive in today’s retail landscape. For more information, visit viberetail.com.

About MiCamp Solutions

MiCamp Solutions, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading provider of payment processing and fintech solutions, supporting more than 60,000 clients and processing over $75 billion annually. Founded in 2007, MiCamp is a 7x Inc. 5000 awardee, reflecting its sustained growth and market leadership.

The company delivers secure, scalable payment infrastructure across a wide range of industries and specializes in payment optimization, merchant consulting, and application engineering. MiCamp helps businesses reduce costs, improve transaction efficiency, and generate new revenue streams.

A top-tier partner of Fiserv and Repay Holdings Corporation, and a member of the Fiserv Chairman’s Circle, MiCamp is recognized for its performance, reliability, and service.

For more information, visit www.micamp.com.

Compliance Disclosure: MiCamp Solutions is a registered ISO/MSP of Merrick Bank, South Jordan, UT; North American Banking Company, Roseville, MN; Citizens Bank, N.A., Providence, RI; and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Concord, CA. High-risk processing is provided by Evolve Bank & Trust and Metropolitan Commercial Bank.