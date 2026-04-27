Alumni Ventures Announces Strategic Partnerships in Japan, Marks Global Expansion with Japan Office

MANCHESTER, N.H. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alumni Ventures, one of TIME Magazine’s Top 20 VC Firms in America, today announced the formation of strategic partnerships in Japan with KDDI, one of Japan’s leading telecommunications companies, and UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC), a subsidiary of the University of Tokyo, Japan’s premier public university focused on driving innovation, to accelerate cross-border growth of startups in Japan and the United States. The launch of these relationships represents a cutting-edge strategy designed to provide a bridge between the two venture capital ecosystems, invigorating startups to collaborate on a global scale with innovative technologies and services.

The firm also announced the opening of Alumni Ventures Japan KK in the Tri-Seven Roppongi building in Tokyo, marking a significant milestone in Alumni Ventures’ Asia-Pacific growth strategy. The office is led by Michael G. Phillips, Head of Asia Pacific, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Managing Director at Alumni Ventures, who has relocated to Tokyo to spearhead the firm’s regional expansion and deepen relationships across Japan’s innovation ecosystem.

“Japan has world-class capital and world-class innovation, and the U.S. venture market has historically been difficult for Japanese institutions to access in a structured, meaningful way,” said Mike Collins, CEO, Board Chairman and Founder at Alumni Ventures. “With our permanent office in Tokyo, we are building a real bridge between two powerful venture ecosystems. We believe Japan’s innovation ecosystem is at an inflection point, and our permanent presence here will enable deeper collaboration between Japanese and U.S. founders and institutions.”

Among the firm’s strategic partners is KDDI Corporation, one of Japan’s leading telecommunications companies, and UTokyo IPC, underscoring growing interest among Japanese corporations and academic institutions in jumpstarting growth among start-ups through venture capital. Alumni Ventures is actively working with additional institutions and universities for collaboration opportunities.

“This is an excellent chance to cultivate the next generation of internationally minded venture capitalists within KDDI, who will go on to lead Japan's startup ecosystem,” stated Tomohiko Katsuki, Managing Executive Officer, CSO & CDO, Executive Director of Corporate Strategy & Open Innovation at KDDI. “By intersecting Alumni Ventures’ world-class ecosystem with KDDI’s telecommunications infrastructure and business development expertise, we are radically accelerating the growth trajectory for innovative founders. Together with Alumni Ventures, we will continue our challenge to create the industries of tomorrow.”

Alumni Ventures’ expansion into Japan reflects the firm’s broader global growth strategy and its long-term conviction in the strength of Japan’s innovation economy. With deep technical talent, leading research institutions, strong corporate participation, and increasing momentum around entrepreneurship and startup formation, Japan represents a compelling market for long-term venture investment. Through its permanent presence in Tokyo, Alumni Ventures aims to help connect investors, founders, and institutions across two of the world’s most important innovation ecosystems.

“While global expansion is essential for Japanese deep-tech startups to realize significant growth and build a globally competitive ecosystem, achieving this is no easy task,” said Masafumi Kawai, Chief Investment Officer at UTokyo IPC. “We offer various programs to support startups’ global expansion, and believe that our strategic partnership with Alumni Ventures—which has an extensive network of overseas investors and entrepreneurs—will serve as a catalyst to accelerate these efforts.”

About the Bridge Strategy

Alumni Ventures’ strategy involves combining exposure to high-potential startups across both geographies, linking founders from each jurisdiction with strategic partners and across local country networks. Alumni Ventures intends to work with public and private universities in Japan and other firms to source and help develop promising startups, with a goal of offering exposure to US venture capital to finance global growth strategies. At the same time, Alumni Ventures will help connect US-based startups from its portfolios with potential institutional partners in Japan to facilitate Asia Pacific expansion strategies.

About Alumni Ventures Japan KK

Alumni Ventures Japan KK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alumni Ventures, established in 2025 to support the firm’s operational presence and partnerships in Japan. Its formation represents Alumni Venture’s deep commitment to Japan, offering an opportunity for Alumni Ventures to work directly with its institutional partners and startups in both Japan and broader Asia Pacific jurisdictions. Alumni Ventures’ boots-on-the-ground approach creates the opportunity to expand its global network with direct connections among VC ecosystem participants.

About Alumni Ventures

Recognized as one of North America's premier venture capital firms, Alumni Ventures was recently named to TIME's "America's Top Venture Capital Firms of 2025" and CB Insights' "Top Venture Investors in North America."

Company Name: Alumni Ventures, LLC

Headquarters: Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

Established: 2014

CEO: Michael Collins

Investment Focus: Startups in Japan and the U.S. focusing on AI, Deep Tech, DX, and Life Sciences.

About KDDI

KDDI is a leading Japanese telecommunications company dedicated to creating a society where anyone can achieve their dreams, by enhancing the power to connect. KDDI leverages 5G, data-driven practices, and generative AI to accelerate innovation. The company is focused on expanding value in key growth areas such as DX, finance, energy, and Life Transformation (LX)—which includes mobility, entertainment, Web3/Metaverse, healthcare, and space—all while placing sustainability at the core of its management.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and is not directed at persons in the United States. Any securities offering by Alumni Ventures, LLC is made separately under applicable exemptions from U.S. securities laws.

Alumni Ventures and its affiliates, including Alumni Ventures Japan KK, have not been registered under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended) (the “FIEA”), and have not offered or sold, and will not offer or sell, any securities, directly or indirectly in Japan or to, or for the benefit or, any resident of Japan, or to others for re-offering or resale, directly or indirectly, in Japan or to any resident of Japan, except (i) pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirement of the FIEA and (ii) in compliance with the FIEA and other applicable laws and regulations of Japan.

About UTokyo Innovation Platform Co., Ltd. (UTokyo IPC)

UTokyo IPC was established in 2016 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the University of Tokyo. The company aims to strengthen Japan’s industrial competitiveness by fostering globally competitive startups and developing innovation ecosystems in collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders, including universities, corporations, venture capital firms, and government entities.

In parallel with its investment activities in over 80 university-affiliated startups and venture capital funds, UTokyo IPC provides hands-on support through initiatives such as venture creation programs for academic seeds, the “1stRound” program—one of Japan’s largest startup acceleration programs co-hosted with academic institutions—and talent development programs including “DeepTech Dive.”

In 2024, UTokyo IPC established the ASA Fund following selection through a public call by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to build a new foundation for deep-tech startup creation in collaboration with domestic and global partners.