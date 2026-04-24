-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PRKCM 2026-AFC3 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes issued by PRKCM 2026-AFC3 Trust, a $380.9 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral consists of 976 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) representing 96.2% and 3.8% of the pool, respectively. The transaction includes a meaningful concentration of collateral that KBRA considers non-prime. All of the loans were originated by AmWest Funding Corporation, which also currently services the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results of third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in KBRA's U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1014640

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Tom Reilly, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

James Huh, Director
+1 646-731-2471
james.huh@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Tom Reilly, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

James Huh, Director
+1 646-731-2471
james.huh@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Mission Lane Credit Card Master Trust, Series 2026-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes that will be issued from Mission Lane Credit Card Master Trust ("MLCCMT"), Series 2026-A (“MLANE 2026-A”), a credit card ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 40.60% for the Class A notes to 3.50% for the Class F notes. Credit enhancement on the notes consists of excess spread generated by the pool of credit card receivables, overcollateralization, su...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sunrun Prometheus Issuer 2026-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Sunrun Prometheus Issuer 2026-1, LLC. The transaction is collateralized by a diversified pool of 38,706 leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) associated with residential solar photovoltaic installations (PV Systems). The total Aggregate Discounted Solar Asset Balance (ADSAB) based on a discount rate of 7.5%, consisting of the discounted payments of the leases and PPAs is approximately $844.4 mi...

KBRA Releases Research – UK Building Societies: Resilient Fundamentals as Macro Pressures Weigh on Outlook

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its latest research report evaluating the UK building society sector. We believe the overall creditworthiness of the UK building society sector remains resilient despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures, housing affordability constraints, and elevated geopolitical uncertainty. While the housing market has stabilised following a period of elevated transaction activity, momentum is expected to soften due to sensitivity to interest rate expectations. However,...
Back to Newsroom