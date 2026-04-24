Booz Allen Expands Autonomy Ecosystem With NODA AI Investment

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, has made a strategic investment in NODA AI, an Austin, Texas-based autonomy orchestration company. NODA AI serves as the integration layer enabling military operators to orchestrate heterogeneous, multi-domain autonomous systems across any platform or provider.

This Series A investment in NODA AI is the latest addition to Booz Allen’s growing portfolio of startups fielding and advancing autonomous systems for the Department of War. This week, the DoW announced a $55 billion plan to fund autonomous capabilities including orchestration. This aligns directly with NODA’s core technology and reinforces Booz Allen’s role in scaling and deploying mission-ready autonomy.

“We are laser-focused on operationalizing autonomy for DoW,” said Randy Yamada, a vice president within Booz Allen’s Defense Technology Group and leader of Booz Allen’s autonomy portfolio. “NODA provides an important layer within the technology stack, and their capabilities will be increasingly important as autonomous platforms become pervasive throughout national security missions.”

NODA was previously assessed and selected as the sole orchestrator for the Department of War’s Multi-domain Collaborative Autonomy program and continues to perform evaluation work for several key DoW programs.

"Booz Allen's investment validates what our operators already know—that the decisive advantage in autonomous warfare isn't necessarily the platforms themselves, it's the orchestration layer that understands a set of platform capabilities, as well as how to marry those capabilities to create a cohesive joint force,” said Philong Duong, CEO and co-founder of NODA AI. “Our partnership with Booz Allen Ventures accelerates our ability to deliver superior combat capability and decision dominance at scale."

Launched in 2022, Booz Allen Ventures makes strategic investments in visionary, early-stage startups that are focused on AI, defense tech, deep tech, cybersecurity, space, and reindustrialization. The fund tripled to $300 million last year, building on the success of investments across portfolio companies to date.

Read more about Booz Allen Ventures and the company’s defense tech capabilities.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is the advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, customers, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our company employs approximately 31,600 people globally as of December 31, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com

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