Matternet Expands to the UK, Launching NHS Drone Delivery Operations in Central London

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matternet, the developer of the world's leading urban drone delivery system, announced today the start of drone delivery operations in Central London for the UK's National Health Service (NHS). The launch marks Matternet's first operations in the United Kingdom and a major step toward building a city-wide medical drone network for the NHS.

Operating in partnership with Apian, Matternet’s M2 drone system now connects two of Central London’s busiest hospital campuses through bi-directional aerial routes designed to move critical medical items in minutes. The service will support the transport of diagnostic samples, laboratory specimens, pharmaceuticals and other time-sensitive payloads, helping reduce delays, improve hospital workflows and strengthen the resilience of healthcare logistics in one of the world’s most complex urban environments.

“We are proud to begin operations in Central London for the NHS,” said Andreas Raptopoulos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matternet. “This is a major milestone for Matternet and an important step toward building a city-wide medical drone network for one of the world’s leading healthcare systems. We believe ultra-fast logistics will become a core part of next-generation healthcare infrastructure, and in London we’re showing what that future will look like.”

With this deployment, Matternet now operates across three continents and four advanced regulatory jurisdictions, further extending its leadership in urban drone delivery. Matternet is the world’s only drone delivery company to have achieved FAA Type Certification, and one of the very few operators globally with routine commercial operations in dense urban environments. The company has helped pioneer medical drone delivery in Switzerland and the United States, and is now bringing that same operational experience and regulatory rigor to the UK in support of the NHS, one of the world’s most respected public healthcare systems.

“The UK is now home to world-class medical drone operations, leading the way in deploying innovative technologies to transform NHS patient care,” said Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister. “By connecting hospital campuses in minutes rather than hours, drone delivery means faster test results, quicker access to critical medical supplies, and better care for people who need it most. The NHS deserves world-class logistics to match its world-class staff, and today's launch shows what's possible when government, regulators and industry work together to make that happen. This is what modernising our health service actually looks like – shifting from analogue to digital as part of our 10 Year Health Plan.”

Matternet’s deployment builds on Apian’s broader success creating the autonomous logistics infrastructure layer for the NHS. By integrating autonomous drone delivery into hospital operations, the service is designed to move critical items faster, more reliably and with lower emissions than conventional ground transport through congested city streets.

“Matternet brings proven, world-class urban drone delivery capability to our platform at an important moment for the NHS,” said Alexander Trewby, Co-Founder and CEO of Apian. “Together, we are building a new infrastructure layer for healthcare, where autonomous systems move critical items seamlessly between sites. In doing so, we are laying the foundations for physical AI to operate at scale in the real world, starting with the NHS.”

The launch follows close coordination with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and reflects the growing regulatory and institutional support for advanced drone logistics in the UK. As the network develops, Matternet and Apian expect to support additional hospital campuses, payload types and healthcare use cases across London. Together, the companies are laying the foundation for a future in which drone logistics become a seamless part of healthcare delivery across major urban healthcare systems.

About Matternet

Matternet is the leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments. The company builds the Matternet M2 drone and Matternet Software Platform and operates its technology directly for customers or in partnership with logistics organizations, such as UPS. Matternet has achieved many industry firsts, including being the first company to be authorized for commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery operations over cities in Switzerland, the first to launch routine revenue-generating operations in the U.S., and the first to achieve standard Type Certification and Production Certification by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Matternet is partnered with UPS and Ameriflight, who have received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate the Matternet M2 under Part 135. Matternet launched the world’s first humanitarian drone delivery missions in 2014, the first B2B healthcare operations in Europe in 2017 and in the U.S. in 2019, and the first drone delivery operations in Silicon Valley in 2024. To date, Matternet technology has enabled tens of thousands of commercial flights over dense urban and suburban environments in the U.S. and Europe.

About Apian

Apian is a British company building the autonomous infrastructure that enables healthcare systems to move physical items with the speed and reliability of digital information. Co-founded by NHS doctors, Apian’s platform connects hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies through a coordinated network of drones, ground robotics and orchestration software.

The system is designed to eliminate delays in the movement of critical items such as pathology samples, blood products and medications, improving clinical decision-making, operational efficiency and system resilience. By automating routine logistics, Apian reduces the cost and carbon footprint of medical transport and enables healthcare staff to focus on patient care rather than coordination.

Apian’s services are already operating in live NHS environments, where they have supported the rapid and reliable transport of thousands of clinical items, demonstrating measurable clinical, operational and environmental benefits. https://www.apian.health/