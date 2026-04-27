Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Partners with Humanforce to Elevate the Workforce Experience at KSE Colorado Venues

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanforce, a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions for frontline workforces, today announced a strategic partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) to optimize workforce management across KSE Colorado venues. The partnership encompasses Ball Arena, home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, where the Colorado Rapids compete, and Paramount Theatre.

In particular, Ball Arena employs an average of 700–800 staff members, scaling to more than 1,000 during major events to support a wide variety of functions including security, guest services, and ticket operations. Managing such a dynamic and flexible workforce presents unique challenges, particularly as the venue transitions between NBA, NHL, and large-scale entertainment events.

By implementing Humanforce’s modern, cloud-based platform, Team KSE will gain real-time visibility of schedules, staff event availability, and attendance, while streamlining communication and engagement to event staff through a modern mobile app experience. The solution will enable KSE to deliver seamless and consistent employee experiences across its operations.

“It is our responsibility to deliver a world-class event experience for our fans and that starts with our staff,” said Kelsey Cerrone, Sr. Director, Event Safety & Integrated Operations, KSE. “By managing workforce operations effectively, we can boost employee engagement, which creates a positive ripple effect on the game day experience.”

Humanforce's platform is designed to help frontline organizations manage large, shift-based workforces, bringing together scheduling, time and attendance, payroll, HR and employee engagement into a single system. Humanforce Connect extends that further — governing fulfilment across internal teams, external pools and agencies in one place, purpose-built for organizations where labor demand spikes fast and spans multiple workforce types.

With Humanforce, Team KSE will streamline workforce operations across multiple employment types and departments, ensuring employees are onboarded consistently, scheduled efficiently, and paid accurately, helping raise the bar for live sports and entertainment experiences in Colorado.

“KSE sets the standard for live sports and entertainment, and we’re proud to support their commitment to delivering an exceptional experience — starting with the people who make it all happen. This partnership reflects our vision to be the best-in-class HCM platform for frontline and flexible workforces, globally,” said Clayton Pyne, CEO, Humanforce. “As live sports and entertainment venues worldwide face mounting pressure to attract, retain, and empower their people, Humanforce is uniquely positioned to help them turn workforce operations into a competitive advantage.”

The KSE partnership underscores Humanforce’s accelerating momentum in North America and its position as the intelligent, AI-driven HCM platform of choice for organizations managing large, dynamic frontline workforces.

For more information about Humanforce, visit www.humanforce.com.

About Humanforce

Humanforce is a leading global provider of intelligent, AI-driven human capital management (HCM) solutions purpose-built for frontline and flexible workforces. Humanforce's employee-centered, industry-leading compliant cloud-based platform brings together Workforce Management, Talent, Payroll, HR, Benefits and AI & Analytics — helping organizations across healthcare, aged care, hospitality, retail, stadia, logistics and other frontline industries attract, manage, pay and retain their people.

Founded in 2002, Humanforce has an 1,800 strong customer base and is heading towards one million employees under management, across a wide range of industries including Aged Care, Childcare, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality, Events & Stadia, Local Government and more. Today, we have offices across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and the USA.

Customers include Legends Global, Lords Cricket Ground, Melbourne Olympic Park Trust, Accor, Flight Centre, Hungry Jack's, Vodafone, Fujitsu and more: Humanforce.com

About Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment is one of the world’s leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of the Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Colorado Mammoth (NLL), Colorado Rapids (MLS), Ball Arena, Paramount Theatre, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, KSE’s sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under the KSE umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, the 24-hour regional television network, and Altitude Authentics, the company’s official retail provider. For more information, visit BallArena.com