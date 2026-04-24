Maple and Quantic partner to bring AI phone ordering to thousands of restaurants.

NEW YORK & WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maple, the leading voice AI platform for restaurants, and Quantic POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale provider serving restaurants and retail businesses, today announced a strategic partnership that brings automated phone ordering to Quantic's network of restaurant customers.

Maple and Quantic partner to bring 24/7 AI phone ordering to thousands of restaurants. Share

The integration addresses the persistent challenge of missed phone calls and lost revenue facing restaurant operators. Industry data shows that restaurants miss between 21% and 43% of incoming calls during busy periods, costing individual locations an estimated $100 to $600 per day in unrealized orders.

"Restaurant owners constantly tell us that they can't afford to hire dedicated phone staff, but they also can't afford to miss calls," said Aidan Chau, CEO and Founder of Maple. “By integrating our natural Voice AI with their best-in-class POS system, these locations can answer more calls, handle complex orders with modifiers and allergies, and send everything directly to the kitchen. The order flows directly into their existing workflow without extra tablets, duplicate entries, or friction.”

The partnership leverages Quantic's extensive POS infrastructure to create what both companies describe as the smoothest deployment process in the industry. The 24/7 AI Phone agent allows restaurants to capture every phone order, even during peak hours when staff are busy serving guests. Orders taken by Maple's AI are automatically synced to Quantic's system, appearing on kitchen display systems and printed tickets just like in-store orders.

"We're really excited about the partnership between Quantic and Maple. We've always emphasized the importance of our merchants' success when evolving our system, and the new AI voice ordering capabilities will do exactly that. Restaurant operators can rest easy knowing they won't miss revenue due to busy lines. We're looking forward to growing our partnership with Maple and developing even more cutting-edge solutions," said Arnav Kaushik, Director of Software Engineering at Quantic.

Deep Integration Drives Operational Efficiency

Unlike typical AI phone systems that require weeks of menu programming and system configuration, the Maple-Quantic integration enables deployment in minutes. Maple pulls menu data directly from Quantic's platform—including items, modifiers, pricing, and availability—ensuring accurate order taking from day one. Payment processing flows through Quantic's existing rails, preserving merchant residuals and eliminating integration complexity.

Key integration capabilities include:

Direct POS integration: Phone orders taken by Maple's AI are automatically pushed to Quantic POS, appearing on kitchen display systems and receipt printers instantly—no extra tablets or manual re-entry required

Phone orders taken by Maple's AI are automatically pushed to Quantic POS, appearing on kitchen display systems and receipt printers instantly—no extra tablets or manual re-entry required Real-time menu synchronization: Maple pulls live menu data directly from Quantic, including items, modifiers, pricing, and real-time availability, eliminating manual menu programming and ensuring accurate order taking from day one

Maple pulls live menu data directly from Quantic, including items, modifiers, pricing, and real-time availability, eliminating manual menu programming and ensuring accurate order taking from day one Seamless payment processing: Customers can pay over the phone through Quantic-integrated text-to-pay links or choose to pay in-store upon pickup, with all transactions flowing through Quantic's existing payment rails to preserve merchant residuals

Customers can pay over the phone through Quantic-integrated text-to-pay links or choose to pay in-store upon pickup, with all transactions flowing through Quantic's existing payment rails to preserve merchant residuals Multi-location support: Restaurant groups can deploy Maple across all Quantic locations simultaneously, with centralized menu management, unified reporting, and location-specific customization as needed

Restaurant groups can deploy Maple across all Quantic locations simultaneously, with centralized menu management, unified reporting, and location-specific customization as needed 24/7 availability: Maple answers every call around the clock, ensuring restaurants capture phone orders even during peak rushes, after hours, or when staff are focused on in-store service

Beyond order taking, Maple's AI handles reservations, catering inquiries, hours and directions, and frequently asked questions, providing comprehensive phone support for restaurant operations.

Market Validation and Growing Adoption

"The feedback from restaurant owners has been overwhelmingly positive," added Chau. "They're capturing orders they would have missed, their staff can focus on in-store service, and the system handles the complexity without any training required. For our partners, it's become one of the most requested features because it solves a problem every restaurant operator already knows they have."

Since launching in December 2023, Maple has answered over 1 million calls for restaurants with a 92% resolution rate without human intervention. A graduate of Amazon's AWS Generative AI Accelerator, Maple serves over 1,000 merchant locations nationwide and processes thousands of calls daily. The company integrates with major POS systems including Toast, Square, Oracle, Clover, and now Quantic.

Availability

The Maple integration is available immediately to all Quantic merchants in the United States. Restaurants can activate the service through their Quantic representative. Quantic resellers and payment processors interested in offering Maple to their restaurant portfolios can contact support@maple.inc.

About Maple

Maple (formerly Argo Labs), the leading Voice AI platform for restaurants, provides 24/7 phone answering for restaurants and local businesses, handling orders, reservations, and delivery inquiries. A graduate of Amazon's AWS Generative AI Accelerator, Maple has scaled to serve over 1,000 merchants since launching in December 2023. The platform integrates with major POS systems and partners with leading restaurant technology platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Maple is on a mission to ensure no restaurant ever misses a customer call again. For more information, visit maple.inc.

About Quantic

Quantic POS is a cloud-based point of sale solution built for restaurants and retail businesses. Offering comprehensive features including menu management, inventory tracking, employee management, and real-time analytics, Quantic helps businesses streamline operations and make data-driven decisions. With processor-agnostic payment integration, 24/7 support, and solutions for full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants, and retail stores, Quantic is trusted by businesses nationwide. For more information, visit getquantic.com.