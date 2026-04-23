GoTo Now Offers a Direct Integration with DriveCentric to Modernize Dealership Operations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, today announced a new strategic partnership with DriveCentric, the leading provider of an AI-powered modern dealership engagement platform, redefining the traditional CRM through real-time engagement, unified conversations, and complete visibility across the customer journey. The integration further expands on GoTo’s commitment to the automotive sector following the March 2025 launch of GoTo Connect for Automotive, its AI-powered unified communications platform designed specifically for automotive dealerships.

"By integrating GoTo Connect directly into DriveCentric, we’re helping dealerships simplify operations, unlock insight from every customer interaction, and deliver faster, more connected buying and service experiences,” said Damon Covey, GM of UCC at GoTo Share

Automotive dealerships manage a high volume of calls, messages, and appointment requests every day. By integrating directly with GoTo Connect, dealerships can now manage every customer interaction within DriveCentric, placing and receiving calls, sending messages, and automatically capturing AI-powered insights, without having to switch between systems. This unified experience eliminates fragmented tools and manual processes, giving teams a single, complete view of every conversation so they can spend less time on administration and more time building customer relationships and driving sales.

“At DriveCentric, our mission is to help dealerships deliver modern, seamless customer experiences,” said Joe Hampton, Head of Corporate Development and OEM Partnerships at DriveCentric. “By integrating GoTo Connect’s communication and AI capabilities directly into DriveCentric, we’re giving our shared customers real-time visibility into every interaction, eliminating manual processes, and removing the friction that middleware solutions simply can’t solve. This is exactly why our Partner Hub exists, to bring best-in-class technology into a single, connected ecosystem so dealers can move faster, simplify their tech stack, and deliver a more unified customer experience.”

By centralizing and delivering real-time insights within a single workflow, dealerships can respond faster, personalize every interaction, and increase customer satisfaction to drive long-term loyalty and retention. Key benefits of the integration include:

Boost staff productivity: Initiate calls directly from DriveCentric with one click, eliminating the need to switch between systems.

Initiate calls directly from DriveCentric with one click, eliminating the need to switch between systems. Reduce wait times: Intelligent call routing connects customers to the right department or service advisor faster, minimizing manual transfers.

Intelligent call routing connects customers to the right department or service advisor faster, minimizing manual transfers. Eliminate manual documentation: Automatically log inbound and outbound calls with AI-generated summaries, key topics, and sentiment analysis for full visibility into every customer interaction.

Automatically log inbound and outbound calls with AI-generated summaries, key topics, and sentiment analysis for full visibility into every customer interaction. Improve service retention: Text messages sync seamlessly between GoTo Connect and DriveCentric, enabling sales and service teams to communicate with customers from either platform using one business number.

“Our customers have been clear—they want their customer communications and CRM working seamlessly together,” says Damon Covey, General Manager, UCC at GoTo. “Our integration with DriveCentric is a direct response to that feedback and another important step in our continued commitment to the automotive industry. By integrating GoTo Connect directly into the tools dealerships already rely on, we’re helping them simplify operations, unlock insight from every customer interaction, and deliver faster, more connected buying and service experiences.”

This integration is available now to GoTo Connect and DriveCentric customers. To learn more about this integration visit: https://www.goto.com/integrations/drivecentric

About GoTo

GoTo, the leader in cloud communications and IT, is dedicated to powering a world of work without limits. Featuring flagship products GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Resolve, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio offers secure, reliable, AI-enabled solutions that are simple to adopt for small and midsize businesses, and scalable to enterprises worldwide. GoTo continuously improves human experiences for AI-enabled workforces across hundreds of thousands of customers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and 2,500 employees throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About DriveCentric

DriveCentric is a leading provider of AI-powered CRM and engagement technology designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform helps dealerships deliver modern, personalized customer experiences across messaging, digital retailing, and communication channels.