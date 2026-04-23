Real Capital Solutions and Lamar Companies Acquire 30 Montgomery in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Real Capital Solutions (RCS), in partnership with Lamar Companies, has acquired 30 Montgomery, a 16-story, 368,049-square-foot Class A office tower in Jersey City’s Exchange Place submarket. The property is located along the Hudson Waterfront, one of the most transit-connected and fastest-growing office markets in the Northeast.

“This is exactly where we want to be investing right now,” said Adam Abeln, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Real Capital Solutions. “Assets like 30 Montgomery are being repriced due to capital markets, not fundamentals. That creates an opportunity to step in at a basis where execution drives returns.”

The acquisition marks RCS’s entry into the Jersey City office market and the second office transaction completed with Lamar Companies in the past seven months.

“30 Montgomery fits squarely within our focus on well-located assets with near-term leasing upside,” said Frank Maresca, Executive Vice President of Lamar Companies. “With the capital already invested and the right execution plan, we see a clear path to creating value.”

30 Montgomery is 61% leased to tenants including Bluevine Capital, Wayste (Sourgum), Asset Based Lending and Outcomes Matter Innovations. The property has undergone more than $30M in capital investment, including upgrades to the lobby, façade, building systems and common areas. The building’s flexible floor plates and smaller suite configurations align with current tenant demand trends, particularly among professional services and growth-oriented companies.

The building offers direct access to the Exchange Place PATH station, ferry terminals and regional transit, providing connectivity to Manhattan and the broader metro area. It is also well-positioned to benefit from continued residential growth in Jersey City.

This acquisition aligns with RCS’ strategy of investing in office assets at a reset basis. In the current market cycle, RCS has acquired 12 office properties nationwide and deployed more than $560.5M in capital.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Real Capital Solutions

Real Capital Solutions is a highly entrepreneurial real estate company that invests smart capital and provides practical solutions for real estate opportunities. For over 40 years, RCS has achieved great success investing in entrepreneurial real estate ventures. During that time, the company has purchased and managed more than 400 real estate assets, totaling approximately $5.1 billion in acquisition value. RCS currently owns 80 properties with over $2.7 billion of assets under management.

RCS seeks opportunities with value-add and/or opportunistic components and is willing to invest in most markets for these opportunities. The RCS team relies heavily on its deep analytic approach, its highly experienced real estate team and its extensive investment track record, which is among the best in the industry.