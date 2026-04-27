Downy Rinse Kicks Impossible Odors To The Curb Through New Partnership With Soccer Shots

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Downy Rinse, the odor-fighting fabric rinse from Procter & Gamble, today announced a new partnership with Soccer Shots, the #1 trusted youth soccer program for children ages 18 months to 8 years old. Downy is committed to helping remove stubborn uniform odors and residues in just one wash* rather than simply masking them — ensuring the focus remains on the memories made on the field, not the laundry that follows.

For many families, Soccer Shots represents a child's first introduction to a sport — a vital milestone where they begin building confidence and character through the joy of play. Downy Rinse is proud to support these early achievements by helping parents care for that first uniform. The formula penetrates deep into fabrics to help remove the impossible odors that follow these young athletes home, ensuring a fresh jersey for every game.

"We are delighted to partner with Soccer Shots and join families as they experience their child’s very first introduction to sports,” said Redge Abueva, Vice President of North America Downy. “As parents, we want to give our children the best possible start, and that includes the confidence they feel stepping onto the field. Downy Rinse is designed to tackle even the most stubborn odors that standard detergents can leave behind. With freshness parents can rely on, our goal is to help send their little ones into the game feeling ready.”

“For Soccer Shots families, seeing their child step onto the field for the first time is an emotional first. How children feel during that experience matters, and the confidence they gain can stay with them for a lifetime. We are proud to partner with Downy Rinse, a brand that shares our belief in supporting families through the everyday parts of a child’s sports journey,” said Megan Bruton, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Soccer Shots. “Together, we hope to further our mission of positively impacting the everyday lives of the families we serve, both on and off the field.”

The partnership expands Downy Rinse’s commitment to youth sports by preparing families to manage the laundry challenges of a new season. Through digital and social media, the collaboration highlights the real-life odor challenges that Downy Rinse is proven to solve.

Downy Rinse is available at retailers nationwide. Try for as low as $5. Visit www.Downy.com for more information.

*Removes odors in 1 wash better than the leading value detergent in 3 washes.

ABOUT SOCCER SHOTS

Soccer Shots is the nation’s most trusted and engaging children’s soccer program with a focus on character development. For more than 20 years, Soccer Shots has positively impacted the lives of more than 600,000 children annually through their best-in-class coaching, communication, and curriculum. With presence in over 300 locations across North America, Soccer Shots provides fun, enriching soccer experiences to children ages 18 months to 8 years of age, while instilling values like teamwork, respect, and confidence. To learn more, visit us at https://www.soccershots.com.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.