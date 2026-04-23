Rajant Health and Videosoft Global Expand Cowbell Platform to Enable Scalable Video Intelligence Across Mobile-Native Edge Environments

MALVERN, Pa. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rajant Health Incorporated (RHI) and Videosoft Global today announced an expanded partnership to advance the Cowbell platform, introducing enhanced “Flying Cowbell” capabilities that enable scalable video intelligence across highly mobile and bandwidth-constrained environments.

This collaboration combines RHI Cowbell’s distributed edge execution fabric, spanning compute, data, and mesh-agnostic networking, with Videosoft’s ultra-efficient video streaming and processing technology. Together, they enable video to operate as a scalable, first-class workload across dynamic, multi-domain systems, rather than as a constrained network burden.

Built on Rajant’s core Kinetic Mesh® networking platform, RHI extends these capabilities with distributed compute and AI at the edge.

From Connectivity to Distributed Edge Execution

Cowbell is architected as a distributed edge platform, where applications, data, and compute operate across a cluster of heterogeneous nodes spanning ground, maritime, and aerial systems.

With RHI’s “Flying Cowbell,” mobile assets, including uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), act as active participants in a distributed compute and data fabric, not simply as network endpoints or relays.

Key capabilities include:

Distributed workload execution across mobile and static nodes

Dynamic cluster formation across heterogeneous aerial, ground, and maritime environments

Mesh-agnostic operation across diverse radios and backhaul links

Autonomous operation under disconnected, degraded, or intermittent conditions

Integrated data pipelines supporting real-time and store-and-forward workflows

This architecture enables systems to maintain operational continuity and decision-making capability under constraint, including contested or infrastructure-denied environments.

Enabling Video as a Scalable Workload at the Tactical Edge

At scale, video is one of the most demanding workloads in distributed systems, often saturating available bandwidth and limiting deployments.

Through this integration with Cowbell, Videosoft’s streaming technology enables:

Significant bandwidth reduction (10x–50x) compared to conventional streaming

Low-latency video for real-time situational awareness

Adaptive streaming performance across dynamic and degraded network conditions

Scalable deployment across large numbers of mobile platforms and sensors

Integrating Videosoft into Cowbell, removes a primary bottleneck, where video transitions from a network bottleneck to a fast-deployable scalable sensing and intelligence capability, delivering real-time insight across distributed operations.

Extending Execution into Mobility-Native Distributed Systems

“Flying Cowbell” represents a shift from static infrastructure to mobility-native distributed systems, where aerial, maritime, and ground assets collectively form a unified compute and sensing fabric.

This enables:

Persistent coverage across wide operational areas

Real-time adaptation to terrain, movement, and mission conditions

Rapid deployment without reliance on fixed infrastructure

Scalable deployment from small teams to large autonomous fleets

Built-in redundancy through distributed clustering across heterogeneous nodes

The system is designed to operate under disconnected, degraded, intermittent, or limited (DDIL) conditions, maintaining continuity through distributed state, adaptive routing, and store-and-forward data pipelines. This approach extends the entire compute and data fabric into motion.

Supporting Multi-Domain Operations

The combined solution supports mission-critical applications including:

Distributed ISR in contested or denied environments

Coordinated UxS/UxV and autonomous system operations

Maritime and perimeter security

Disaster response and large-area monitoring

“Cowbell was designed as a distributed execution layer at the edge, not just connectivity,” said Robert J. Schena, CEO of RHI. “With ‘Flying Cowbell,’ we’re extending that execution fabric into mobile systems, so applications and data move with the mission.”

“Video is one of the hardest workloads to scale in constrained environments,” said Stewart McCone, CEO of Videosoft Global. “Together, we’re enabling reliable, scalable video without overwhelming the network.”

Built for Integration + Scale with Open and Extensible Architecture

The joint solution is designed for interoperability and future growth, supporting:

Integration with existing sensors, cameras, and command systems

Deployment across heterogeneous platforms and vehicle types

Integration into edge AI, automated analytics, and autonomy frameworks

Open APIs for application development and system integration

Together, Rajant Health and Videosoft Global are establishing a foundation for scalable, distributed, data-driven operations, where sensing, compute, and communication function as a unified system.

About Rajant Health Incorporated

RHI is a provider of integrated edge intelligence platforms: combining wearables, resilient wireless mesh radios, distributed compute platforms, applications, and AI to enable real-time awareness and decision support in complex, dynamic, mission-critical environments.

About Videosoft Global

Videosoft Global provides ultra-efficient video streaming and compression technologies that enable high-quality video delivery over constrained networks for defense, public safety, and industrial applications.