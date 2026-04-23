Lynx Specialty Partners with Property Guardian to Expand Commercial Property Appetite in Wildfire-Exposed Markets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynx Specialty, a leading excess & surplus (E&S) insurance program specializing in commercial property insurance, has selected Property Guardian, a leader in wildfire risk analytics and mitigation intelligence, to support its expansion into wildfire-exposed markets. The partnership gives Lynx underwriters deeper property-level visibility into wildfire risk, helping them to confidently pursue well-positioned commercial properties that might otherwise be screened out by broader hazard assumptions.

“Property Guardian sharpens our view of risk at the parcel level — not just the area level — which strengthens our confidence in where to deploy capacity.” Share

“Property Guardian sharpens our view of risk at the parcel level — not just the area level — which strengthens our confidence in where to deploy capacity,” said Kiley O’Connell, CEO and Founder of Lynx Specialty. “In wildfire-exposed regions, it allows us to lean in selectively — supporting our brokers on the right risks while maintaining the discipline our carrier partners expect.”

Property Guardian’s Wildfire Risk Insight Reports go well beyond a traditional risk score, delivering a comprehensive view of wildfire exposure, severity, mitigation effectiveness, and suppression considerations at the structure, parcel, community, and region level. For Lynx, this means underwriters can move beyond initial hazard ratings and make informed decisions backed by expert analysis and advanced wildfire science — turning “grey-area” risks into documented, defensible underwriting files.

“We’re seeing a growing number of forward-thinking MGAs like Lynx recognize that wildfire exposure doesn’t make a property uninsurable, it makes it worthy of expert attention,” said John Dunn, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Property Guardian. “The market is full of well-maintained, well-positioned properties that others are declining simply because they fall in an area broadly considered wildfire exposed. Our platform gives Lynx the clarity to identify those opportunities and the documentation to defend those decisions with confidence.”

The partnership reflects a broader trend in the specialty property market, where leading MGAs are moving beyond blunt catastrophe avoidance strategies and investing in the analytics needed to profitably grow in wildfire-prone regions. With Property Guardian’s intelligence embedded in its underwriting process, Lynx is positioned to offer brokers a differentiated market for commercial property risks that other carriers have been unwilling to consider.

About Lynx Specialty

Lynx Specialty is an E&S commercial property program delivering flexible capacity and underwriting solutions to a select group of wholesale brokers nationwide. With a broad occupancy appetite and disciplined distribution strategy, Lynx combines deep underwriting expertise with speed, creativity, and responsive service. For more information, visit www.lynxspecialty.com.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian (part of Green Shield Holdings) delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, and mitigate risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with exclusive data partnerships, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Our intelligence supports smarter underwriting and portfolio management across the entire insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.