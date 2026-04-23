Western Roots, Wild Soles: Chaco and Wrangler Pair up for Adventurous Apparel and Footwear Collection

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chaco and Wrangler® have joined forces to bring their Western roots and wild soles together. Celebrating a shared commitment to durability and authenticity, these two brands have created an eight-piece unisex collection built for adventure.

This collaboration celebrates the shared values of durability and authenticity that both our brands are known for, offering our consumers a cohesive, head-to-toe uniform designed for a life lived fully outdoors. Share

The Chaco x Wrangler® collaboration perfectly aligns with the values of active outdoor enthusiasts, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials—who demand lasting construction from their favorite brands. By combining Wrangler's 75-year heritage of durable American apparel with Chaco’s outdoor performance expertise, the collection offers a versatile wardrobe built for longevity and real-world exploration.

Made for the ranch to the river, from sunrises to starry skies, the collaboration features four pairs of shoes and four shirts designed as matching sets that can be worn together or separately.

The collection includes:

Performance + Pattern: Two relaxed‑fit, breathable long‑sleeve performance shirts in Wrangler’s signature Checotah print and Brushpopper Stripe, paired with Chaco’s iconic Mega Z Classic Sandal featuring 32mm webbing straps that wrap the foot for a customized fit, Chaco’s signature LUVSEAT™ podiatrist‑accepted footbed for arch support and healthy alignment, and a 3.0 mm lug outsole for no‑slip traction—delivering all‑day comfort and confidence on any terrain.

Two relaxed‑fit, breathable long‑sleeve performance shirts in signature Checotah print and Brushpopper Stripe, paired with Chaco’s iconic Mega Z Classic Sandal featuring 32mm webbing straps that wrap the foot for a customized fit, Chaco’s signature LUVSEAT™ podiatrist‑accepted footbed for arch support and healthy alignment, and a 3.0 mm lug outsole for no‑slip traction—delivering all‑day comfort and confidence on any terrain. Classic Denim: A 100% cotton Long-sleeved Denim Shirt in a relaxed-fit Mid Wash. This is paired with a Z/1 Classic Sandal in a ‘47 Dark Wash—a nod to Wrangler’s founding year. The sandal features upper-polyester jacquard webbing, a loveseat footbed, and 3.0 MM lug depth.

A 100% cotton Long-sleeved Denim Shirt in a relaxed-fit Mid Wash. This is paired with a Z/1 Classic Sandal in a ‘47 Dark Wash—a nod to founding year. The sandal features upper-polyester jacquard webbing, a loveseat footbed, and 3.0 MM lug depth. Western Accents: A regular-fit Aztec Print Pocket Tee accompanied by a Light Brown Suede Clog that features a large buckle and Western-inspired stitching.

“By pairing our deep-rooted Western heritage with Chaco’s spirit of adventure, we’ve created a collection that is comfortable in every landscape,” says Holly Wheeler, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kontoor Brands. “This collaboration celebrates the shared values of durability and authenticity that both our brands are known for, offering our consumers a cohesive, head-to-toe uniform designed for a life lived fully outdoors.”

“Our community lives in their Chacos — they travel in them, camp in them, and make memories in them,” says Rose Fulbright, Marketing Director at Chaco. “Partnering with Wrangler allowed us to blend our river‑born performance with iconic Western style, creating a collection that’s ready for long days, open landscapes, and wherever the adventure leads.”

The Chaco x Wrangler® collection will be available exclusively on wrangler.com and chacos.com. Prices range from $39.99 for the Pocket Tee to $150 for the Suede Clog.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Chaco

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.