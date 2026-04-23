PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, today announced that Forte Bank has selected CSI as its core banking provider. The independent community bank will implement CSI’s NuPoint® core platform, along with fully integrated Apiture® digital banking as well as loan origination capabilities, enabling the bank to modernize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive future growth.

Forte Bank Chooses CSI as Core Technology Provider to Accelerate Growth and Modernize the Customer Experience Share

Headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, Forte Bank is deeply rooted in the communities it serves, with a strong foundation in commercial lending and small business banking, complemented by a full range of consumer services. As it looked to modernize its technology foundation, Forte Bank sought a provider that could better serve existing customers while also attracting younger account holders with more modern, digital-first experiences.

“We knew we needed a partner that could help us innovate more quickly and deliver the kind of modern experience today’s customers expect,” said Aaron Lensink, president and CEO of Forte Bank. “CSI stood out for its responsiveness, willingness to truly understand our needs, and ability to bring together core, digital banking, and lending into a single, integrated platform. This positions us to better serve our communities today while also attracting the next generation of customers.”

With NuPoint, Forte Bank will gain enhanced commercial banking capabilities, including deeper profitability insights, flexible pricing tools, and a unified view of customer relationships across the bank. Paired with robust data insights and enhanced reporting, these capabilities will enable Forte Bank to tailor offerings more effectively and strengthen customer relationships.

Digital banking, powered by CSI’s Apiture® platform, will extend these capabilities across the customer experience, delivering an intuitive, modern interface for both consumer and business account holders. Apiture’s API-first architecture will enable Forte Bank to deploy new features and bring innovations to market more rapidly.

Financial institutions can deploy Apiture as a core-agnostic solution or fully integrated with NuPoint, providing flexibility in how they adopt digital banking. As the only core provider to offer a premium digital banking platform fully integrated with its core, CSI delivers a unified, end-to-end experience for Forte Bank and other NuPoint customers.

“Forte Bank has a clear vision for how it wants to compete and serve its communities over the long term,” said Nancy Langer, president and CEO of CSI. “By investing in a modern, integrated technology foundation, the bank is positioning itself to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and deliver the experience its customers expect. We’re proud to support their vision and be part of what’s ahead.”

This partnership underscores CSI’s continued momentum as community financial institutions seek technology partners that can support both operational strength and long-term strategy. By delivering an integrated, open technology foundation, CSI enables banks like Forte Bank to streamline operations, accelerate innovation, and strengthen the relationships that set them apart.

About CSI

CSI is a leading provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, helping U.S. community and regional financial institutions compete and grow. Backed by more than 60 years of industry expertise, CSI delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities spanning core banking, digital banking, lending, payments, risk and compliance, and managed IT and cybersecurity services. CSI gives financial institutions the flexibility to deploy an open, fully integrated core platform or best-of-breed, core-agnostic solutions, enabling them to modernize on their terms. Known for its high-touch service, CSI helps financial institutions navigate disruption, strengthen account holder relationships, and drive growth in an increasingly digital-first financial landscape. To learn more, visit www.csiweb.com.