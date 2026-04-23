Jacobs appointed to strategic UK energy framework for Murphy

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) was awarded a comprehensive, eight-year multi-disciplinary framework by Murphy to assist on projects within its SSEN Transmission portfolio. The framework encompasses numerous transmission and distribution infrastructure projects that support the U.K.'s shift toward a low-carbon future.

Project supports critical infrastructure needed to meet energy transition goals. Share

Throughout this long-term collaboration, Jacobs will work alongside Murphy and their other partners to provide integrated and high-voltage electrical design, verification and assurance, engineering, environmental, geotechnical and civil services, with a shared commitment to safety, sustainability, innovation and resilience.

Jacobs Senior Vice President James Nash said: “This framework is a testament to Jacobs' experience in delivering integrated design, engineering and project management solutions for our energy clients. By continuing our relationship with Murphy supporting the development of substations, grid connections and renewable energy assets in Scotland, together we are directly contributing to the U.K.'s energy goals.”

Murphy Managing Director of Energy Liam Corr said: “This framework is a major step forward in our mission to deliver sustainable energy infrastructure at scale. Jacobs brings technical expertise and a collaborative mindset that aligns perfectly with our values and will help us to deliver projects that not only meet today’s energy needs but also support the U.K.’s net zero ambitions.”

This project builds upon Jacobs' recent appointment by Murphy as civil design partner on the construction of Uxbridge Moor, a new substation in West London that will connect new customers to the electricity network and help address demand in the area.

Jacobs ranks among the top firms globally in power, transmission and distribution and overall design, underscoring its ability to deliver complex energy infrastructure at scale.

Around the globe, Jacobs is advancing global energy infrastructure, shaping resilient and secure systems for communities and economies. Projects include Suedlink in Europe, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables; as program manager and owners engineer for Xcel Energy’s multi-billion-dollar transmission and distribution reliability program in the U.S.; supporting Marinus Link interconnector project to accelerate renewable energy and reliable transmission of electricity and telecommunications in Australia.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 5,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation’s most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs — creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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