Leading Surcharge Solution InterPayments Launches on Stripe App Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterPayments, the industry's leading Managed Surcharge Provider, today announced the launch of a purpose-built surcharging integration on the Stripe App Marketplace. The integration brings the same compliance-first surcharging technology trusted by top Fortune 500 companies to eligible Stripe Checkout, Stripe Checkout Sessions, and Stripe Payment Link Sessions users for the first time. InterPayments is a verified Stripe partner.

Managing a successful surcharging program requires continuous monitoring, legal expertise, and a commitment to the customer experience. Share

Stripe powers millions of businesses worldwide, and surcharging has become an increasingly important lever for merchants looking to offset the cost of credit card acceptance. Until now, Stripe merchants seeking a fully managed, enterprise-grade surcharging solution had limited options. For merchants accepting credit cards in card-not-present environments across manufacturing and distribution, transportation and logistics, professional services, financial services, and SaaS platforms, InterPayments' new integration addresses that gap directly. The solution enables compliant surcharging across multiple Stripe platforms without requiring merchants to change their existing setup.

Bringing a surcharging program live correctly requires more than technology. InterPayments guides merchants through every stage of setup, data configuration, and rollout, and equips staff to communicate surcharging to customers accurately and confidently. InterPayments remains actively involved after launch, monitoring transactions and ensuring the program continues to perform as intended so organizations can focus on their business rather than their compliance obligations.

"Surcharging is not just a feature you can configure once and forget," said Nagendra Jayanty, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Compliance Officer at InterPayments. "Managing a successful surcharging program requires continuous monitoring, legal expertise, and a commitment to the customer experience. On top of delivering that standard of care, we indemnify our clients because we are confident in what we have built, and we wanted Stripe’s users to have that same backing."

Stripe users can adopt InterPayments with confidence. The company's legal and compliance teams monitor regulatory changes in real time, testing new rules before they take effect to ensure merchants are always operating under current standards, including in jurisdictions where many surcharging solutions are unable to operate compliantly. That coverage is backed by card identification accuracy powered by a multi-source BIN database of over 18 million records. And since surcharging isn't a one-size-fits-all feature, InterPayments supports a wide range of configurations, from IC+ and flat rate processing to per-product, per-category, per-location, and customer segmentation rules, giving organizations the flexibility to surcharge selectively and precisely across even the most complex operational environments.

InterPayments backs this approach with its Compliant Surcharging Guarantee, which contractually indemnifies merchants against card network penalties and regulatory violations.

The InterPayments Stripe integration will be available to eligible Stripe Direct Merchants and Platform users beginning at the Internet Economy Conference, Stripe Sessions, on April 29th, 2026. Businesses interested in recovering credit card processing fees through compliant surcharging can learn more at www.interpayments.com, or contact InterPayments directly to explore whether it is the right fit for their business.

About InterPayments

InterPayments is an independent Managed Surcharge Provider empowering compliant processing fee recovery for merchants, card networks, payment processors, software platforms, and major US banks. It contractually guarantees compliance with the 70+ jurisdictions that govern surcharging across the United States and Canada. InterPayments prevents, defends, and indemnifies surcharge noncompliance from state/provincial, federal, card network, and industry regulations. InterPayments implements fully compliant surcharge programs with agnostic, cloud-based technology and implementation services that work with any existing payment providers. Fortune 1000 merchants, top 20 banks, major processors, and software vendors trust InterPayments to recover processing fees without compliance risks. Learn more at www.interpayments.com.