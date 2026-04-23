Acxiom Deepens Amazon Ads Partnership, Making 10,000+ Audiences Available for Immediate Activation in Amazon DSP

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the connected data and technology foundation for the world’s leading brands, today announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Amazon Ads, making over 10,000 Acxiom audiences directly available within Amazon DSP’s Audience Hub. With availability since March 16, the direct integration empowers advertisers to seamlessly activate high-quality Acxiom audiences across Amazon-owned media properties and premium open-internet supply in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, delivering speed, precision, and scale to their programmatic campaigns.

This enhanced collaboration addresses critical challenges faced by today’s marketers, including lengthy onboarding timelines, fragmented audience data, and inconsistent match rates. By leveraging a direct API connection, Acxiom provides marketers with:

Direct Access: Over 10,000 Acxiom audiences, built on a foundation of Acxiom Real ID, are now immediately accessible and ready for activation across Amazon’s vast ecosystem and beyond.

Over 10,000 Acxiom audiences, built on a foundation of Acxiom Real ID, are now immediately accessible and ready for activation across Amazon’s vast ecosystem and beyond. Faster, Simpler Activation: Direct integration eliminates traditional onboarding delays, allowing brands to launch and optimize campaigns with unprecedented speed.

Direct integration eliminates traditional onboarding delays, allowing brands to launch and optimize campaigns with unprecedented speed. High-Quality, Scalable Reach: Advertisers can expect superior match rates, often exceeding 80% 1, ensuring greater addressability, minimizing waste, and maximizing campaign effectiveness across media channels like Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Music, and the open internet.

“In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, marketers need immediate access to precise, high-quality audiences to drive impactful results,” said Martin Wexler, EVP of product revenue and partnerships at Acxiom. “This direct integration with Amazon DSP makes our industry-leading, privacy-first data available for instant, multichannel activation. By building on the power of Acxiom Real ID, we’re enabling brands to connect with their ideal customers across all phases of the purchase funnel more efficiently and effectively than ever before, with measurable outcomes.”

For Amazon Ads, the partnership expands the range of third-party audiences available natively within Amazon DSP, reinforcing its commitment to providing advertisers with robust tools for hyper-personalization. Adding Acxiom audiences with Amazon’s authenticated graph technology connects verified audiences through authenticated signals across shopping, streaming, and entertainment, reaching over 90% of U.S. households. Acxiom’s direct API integration with the Amazon DSP ensures high match rates and supports fast advertiser activation with a wealth of off-the-shelf audience options.

"At Amazon, we are continually innovating to provide advertisers with the most effective tools to reach their customers,” said Meredith Goldman, Director, Amazon DSP. "Integrating Acxiom’s extensive audience library directly into Amazon DSP's Audience Hub is a testament to that commitment. This collaboration empowers brands to achieve greater precision, efficiency, and reach, ultimately driving stronger campaign performance and delivering more relevant experiences to consumers."

Advertisers can begin leveraging custom syndicated data sets across Acxiom's data catalog immediately by navigating to Amazon DSP: Audience Hub. For custom Acxiom audiences or specialized healthcare segments, advertisers can reach out to Acxiom’s data experts.

This announcement comes ahead of the Possible Conference (April 27-29), where both Acxiom and Amazon Ads will be highlighting the benefits of this enhanced partnership.

1 Results from Acxiom and Amazon Ads testing Expand

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and identity foundation for Omnicom (OMC) and part of Omnicom Media, Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.