CoLab Announces Multimillion Dollar AI Contract With Canadian Business Jet Manufacturer Bombardier

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, CoLab AI Inc. announced a multi‑year, multimillion‑dollar agreement with Bombardier Inc. to deploy artificial intelligence solutions that will support the design and manufacturing processes of its business jets.

“Integrating advanced artificial intelligence into our engineering processes will strengthen our ability to deliver world‑class business jets and enable our teams to make engineering decisions based on vast amounts of data in real time.” Share

Through its collaboration with CoLab, Bombardier will harness AI to drive innovation throughout product development cycles, enabling faster timelines and adding advanced AI‑driven capabilities to current procedures.

CoLab’s unique approach to engineering AI focuses on surfacing internal company knowledge to help engineers make decisions. One example is lessons learned: in advanced manufacturing, engineers often conduct end-of-program retrospectives to review what they learned, and how they can improve future program outcomes. With CoLab, Bombardier will capture lessons learned automatically, then use AI and machine learning to resurface those lessons exactly when they matter on future programs.

“Integrating advanced artificial intelligence into our design and engineering processes will further strengthen our ability to deliver world‑class business jets for our customers and will enable our teams to make engineering decisions based on vast amounts of data in real time,” said Eric Filion, Executive Vice President of Programs and Supply Chain at Bombardier. “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the continual advancement of Canadian aerospace capabilities.”

As the AI race accelerates, market leaders like Bombardier are placing strategic bets to stay ahead of fast-moving market trends:

“Eventually, everyone is going to be using AI. So the question executive teams have for us is: how do we adopt AI in a way that our competitors can’t replicate?” says Adam Keating, CEO and Co-founder of CoLab. “For engineering teams, the answer often lies in their knowledge data: your most experienced engineers have a deep understanding of customer needs and technical tradeoffs. If you’re looking for a platform that can truly be your AI Engineering Operating System, it has to be able to codify and scale that.”

This collaboration represents the latest enhancement to Bombardier’s already robust suite of AI procedures.

The contract between CoLab and Bombardier is a compelling example of Canadian R&D and economic development. Bombardier is accelerating AI adoption in engineering, while supporting development of cutting-edge AI technology in Canada.

About CoLab

CoLab builds AI-powered software for mechanical engineering and hardware development teams. Its EngineeringOS platform helps engineers make better, faster design decisions by connecting people, data, and AI in one collaborative workspace—capturing expert knowledge as a natural part of day-to-day work.

With AI agents built into the platform, CoLab enables teams to apply that knowledge automatically to improve design quality and accelerate product development. Founded in 2017, CoLab is trusted by leading global manufacturers to drive decision velocity and bring better products to market, faster.