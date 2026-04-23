Hill York Becomes Official HVAC Provider of Nu Stadium, Delivering State-of-the-Art Mechanical Systems

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hill York Service Company, LLC (Hill York) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Inter Miami CF as the official HVAC provider at the Club’s Miami home, Nu Stadium. Hill York delivered a full state-of-the-art mechanical systems package to support the 26,700-seat soccer stadium, which opened on April 4. This collaboration reflects Hill York’s expertise in delivering high-performance mechanical systems for complex, large-scale projects that require close coordination across multiple trades and stakeholders.

“As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, this project is a meaningful milestone for Hill York, building on our legacy as one of the first companies to bring HVAC to Miami’s hospitality industry,” said Nikole Dunabeitia, President of Hill York. “This announcement is the result of a tremendous team effort and aligns with our focus on innovation, reliability, and building environments where world-class performance thrives. We’re honored to contribute to a landmark project that will serve fans, athletes, and the Miami community for years to come.”

Nu Stadium’s mechanical scope included installation of major HVAC infrastructure, a central energy plant, chilled water and condenser water systems, air handling equipment, ductwork, piping, controls, and system integration. Throughout the facility, these systems are designed to support athlete performance and premium fan amenities.

About Hill York

Hill York Service Company, LLC is a full-service commercial air conditioning company providing system maintenance, service, repairs, energy solutions, design, and installation for a wide range of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems across the state of Florida. Hill York is a subsidiary of EMCOR Group, Inc., a Fortune 500® company and member of the S&P 500. EMCOR is a national leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. For more information, please visit https://hillyork.com/.

About Nu Stadium:

Nu Stadium is South Florida’s newest world-class venue for year-round sports and entertainment, serving as the home of reigning MLS champions Inter Miami CF. Inaugurated on April 4, 2026, in front of a packed house, the 26,700-seat state-of-the-art stadium located in the heart of Miami is designed to host a wide range of premium events, including international fútbol matches, concerts, and corporate and private gatherings. Built to provide the best fan experience, Nu Stadium features a unified seating bowl enhancing crowd energy, the largest Team Store in MLS, and iconic grand staircases that open into a 360-degree open-air concourse with panoramic views of downtown Miami. The stadium is part of the Miami Freedom Park district—the largest active real estate development in Miami, set to include the city’s largest new public park in generations, the Jorge Mas Canosa Park, alongside retail, dining, entertainment, youth fields, and more. Located adjacent to Miami International Airport and steps from the Miami Intermodal Center, Nu Stadium offers unmatched accessibility for fans and visitors alike. For more information, please visit www.nustadium.com.