DBGI Announces 18-Month Partnership with Social Media Sensation Katie Feeney and Her 14+ Million Followers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DBGI Corp. (NASDAQ:DBGI), a publicly traded company specializing in eCommerce and Fashion, today announced as part of its commitment to driving growth and innovation across digital and social platforms, AVO has signed Katie Feeney—a sports and lifestyle content creator with more than 14 million social media followers— to create content across AVO social and digital channels.

AVO has raised over $17,000,000 in NIL in less than a year, and AVO believes that with Katie involved that number will easily double over the next twelve months. Share

Katie Feeney is committed to supporting student athletes, especially female student athletes. She will leverage her 14+ million social media followers to raise awareness and NIL proceeds for all the student athletes and universities that AVO works with.

Katie’s involvement will kick off at the Penn State Blue -White weekend April 24th to 26th. AVO and Katie felt it was important to launch this important partnership at the university she attended and started her career.

AVO has raised over $17,000,000 in NIL in less than a year, and AVO believes that with Katie involved that number will easily double over the next twelve months.

Katie’s involvement with AVO will run deeper than just an ambassador, as Katie will also be a creative and strategic partner, raising awareness and funds for Thon (a Penn State event that raised over $18 million last year) and engaging with student athletes to share their stories and promote their success.

“I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with AVO. I love the clothes and everything they stand for! Bringing affordability and quality to students, all while donating a percentage of proceeds to the university's female athlete NIL fund. I can’t think of a better fit!” said Katie.

“As we stated in October of 2025, we are committed to our strategic initiative to aggressively expand AVO’s presence in the Name, Image, and Likeness (“NIL”) college apparel sector, a segment currently part of the global licensed sports merchandise market, which was estimated at $36.4 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

Davis continued, “We have created tremendous momentum in less than 12 months with both the universities and the $17M+ raised for student athletes. We believe that this partnership with Katie and her involvement with student athletes will create an awareness and reach that will be unmatched by most brands in the collegiate world.”

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Forward-looking Statements

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