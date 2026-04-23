Monroe Capital Supports Growth of Royal Interpack Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the growth of founder-led Royal Interpack Group (“RPG”).

Founded in 2011 and based in Riverside, CA, RPG is a leading manufacturer of sustainable RPET packaging, offering integrated recycling, extrusion, and thermoforming capabilities. The company is a trusted partner to leading brands across fresh produce, food service, QSR, and retail, with operations across North America, Mexico, and Asia. RPG has made significant investments in RPET processing and production to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 12 locations throughout the United States, Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including GrowthCap Advisory’s 2025 Top Private Credit Firm List; Inc.’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List; DealCatalyst as the 2025 Most Innovative Private Credit CLO Manager of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2025 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Global M&A Network as the 2024 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.