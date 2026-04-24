PixVerse Announces Partnership with the UN AI for Good Global Summit 2026, Invites Global AI Video Submissions

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixVerse, a global AI video generation platform, is partnering with the UN AI for Good Global Summit 2026. Returning for the second consecutive year, PixVerse will be hosting a workshop on the latest developments in AI video generation and supporting the AI for Good Film Festival. Creators worldwide are invited to submit AI video works for a chance to showcase their stories on the UN stage in Geneva, Switzerland this July.

"What we are building at PixVerse is a platform that aims to remove barriers to expression, so that anyone, regardless of background or resources, can bring their stories to life," said Jaden Xie, Co-Founder of PixVerse. Share

The AI for Good Global Summit is the United Nations' largest and highest-level AI conference, held annually since 2017. Bringing together government representatives, international organizations, and leading technology companies from more than 150 countries and regions, the Summit explores how AI can advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The AI for Good Film Festival, held within this framework, has become one of the most influential platforms for AI-driven creative storytelling globally.

This year's participation builds on an established relationship: in 2025, PixVerse was recognized at the AI for Good Global Summit as an Outstanding Case in the Innovate for Impact Use Case collection, and subsequently joined the United Nations University Global AI Network. At this year's Summit, PixVerse will host a workshop on the latest developments in AI video generation and their applications, and will sponsor creator awards through the AI for Good Film Festival, inviting submissions from creators worldwide.

Making Expression Accessible

Professional video production has historically demanded significant resources — technical expertise, equipment, and production budgets that remain out of reach for most individuals and small organizations. PixVerse's platform enables anyone to generate cinematic-quality video from a text prompt or image, with no prior experience required. In doing so, it directly supports SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) by rebuilding the video creation pipeline through AI, and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by ensuring that professional creative tools are accessible regardless of geography, income, or technical background.

"Video is one of the most powerful ways humans tell stories," said Jaden Xie, Co-Founder of PixVerse. "What we are building at PixVerse is a platform that aims to remove those barriers, so that anyone, regardless of background or resources, can bring their story to life."

Creators Who Are Already Telling Those Stories

The impact of that access is visible in PixVerse's global community. In Spain, Daria Grin, a housewife with no formal media training, used PixVerse's character consistency tools to produce animated short films with coherent characters across multiple scenes. Her work has accumulated more than 20 million views, establishing her as an independent creator.

In France, artist Zenith Apex used PixVerse's scene transition and camera movement tools to bring abstract artistic concepts to life as shareable video, reaching more than two million viewers on YouTube without any post-production editing.

For the AI for Good Film Festival, whose mandate centers on using technology to advance human welfare, these stories represent exactly the kind of real-world impact the Summit exists to spotlight.

"Through the AI for Good Film Festival, we showcase how AI can expand the boundaries of creative storytelling while addressing global challenges. Support from innovative partners like PixVerse is key to bringing this vision to life, combining frontier technology with powerful, human-centered narratives that inspire action worldwide," said Guillem Martínez Roura, Head of the AI for Good Film Festival.

PixVerse AI Film Awards: Global Call for Submissions

As part of its participation, PixVerse is establishing creator awards for the AI for Good Film Festival, open to creators worldwide. The competition welcomes entries across all styles and subjects, from personal storytelling to social impact narratives. Entries should be between one and ten minutes in length, completed between May 1, 2025 and May 1, 2026, with at least 50% of the content generated using PixVerse models. The submission deadline is May 15, 2026.

The top 10 finalists, selected by jury, will each receive an invitation to attend the official AI for Good Global Summit awards ceremony in Geneva, July 7-10, 2026, where their works will be publicly screened before an audience of government representatives, international organizations, and industry leaders. The PixVerse Special Prize winner, revealed on-site in Geneva, will additionally receive a 12-month premium membership, 50,000 platform credits, global media coverage, and full travel support including round-trip flights and hotel accommodations for one representative.

More details and submissions are open at this link.

About the AI for Good Global Summit

The AI for Good Global Summit is the leading UN platform for dialogue on the responsible development and deployment of AI. Held annually in Geneva, it convenes governments, UN agencies, civil society, and the private sector to identify practical AI applications in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.

About PixVerse

PixVerse is a global AI video generation platform trusted by over 100 million creators and enterprises across 177 countries and regions. Its latest model, V6, advances camera control, character performance, and multi-shot native audiovisual generation across creative and commercial use cases. In January 2026, PixVerse launched R1, the world's first real-time world model, transforming video into an infinite, continuous, and interactive stream. With teams distributed across Asia and the US, PixVerse was founded in 2023 with a commitment to making video the universal language of human expression. In March 2026, PixVerse closed its Series C funding round, achieving unicorn status. For more information, visit pixverse.ai.