Altana and Maersk partner to create first-of-kind global digital trade network

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maersk and Altana today announced a partnership to build the first digital trade network within a major global logistics infrastructure. The initiative brings AI-powered trade compliance, enforcement, and facilitation into Maersk's Gemini Cooperation, with the goal of accelerating trusted commerce at global scale.

"This is a game-changer for international trade in a time of uncertainty. Together, Maersk and Altana will promote this instrument as a new paradigm for trusted trade." - Lars Karlsson, Global Head of Trade and Customs Consulting at Maersk. Share

The initiative transforms the Gemini Cooperation from a physical logistics infrastructure into a digital trade network for East-West commerce — enabling goods to move with pre-cleared, product-level identity markers, or “Product Passports,” that can be recognized by customs authorities across 12 key international ports, which together move 70% of global trade.

The announcement comes as global trade undergoes a structural transformation driven by shifting regulations and alliances, increasing the need for product-level visibility and traceability. Since its launch in February 2025, the Gemini Cooperation, operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, has set a new standard for physical trade reliability, with schedule performance exceeding 90% across 29 mainliner and 29 shuttle services on East–West trade routes.

This partnership builds on Altana's existing work for trade enforcement with customs agencies worldwide, creating a public-private model for end-to-end product traceability and the flow of verified, compliant global commerce. The Maersk partnership will be powered by Altana's passport manager — a new capability launching today that directly connects importers and logistics providers to customs authorities around the world. The Gemini Cooperation is its first deployment at global network scale.

Altana's passport manager enables government entities across the world to receive and act on Product Passports. Similar to Global Entry for travelers, the Product Passport creates a Global Entry for Goods — turning customs entries into record-keeping events, rather than the start of a risk and compliance process.

With Altana’s passport manager, customs authorities across the Gemini Cooperation’s trade lanes receive the following benefits:

An AI-powered clearance platform for goods: Communicate with importers, understand extended value chains, and make risk and compliance determinations using Altana's agentic recommendations. As a result, verified shipments move faster and enforcement resources can focus on high-risk trade rather than processing volume.

Communicate with importers, understand extended value chains, and make risk and compliance determinations using Altana's agentic recommendations. As a result, verified shipments move faster and enforcement resources can focus on high-risk trade rather than processing volume. Federated data model, purpose-built for sovereignty: Altana’s passport manager is built on a federated data model — allowing Maersk to share product passports with local customs authorities, without the customs authorities’ data being shared back.

Altana’s passport manager is built on a federated data model — allowing Maersk to share product passports with local customs authorities, without the customs authorities’ data being shared back. Customized to local trade regulations: After customs authorities simply add a Product Passport ID field at the item level in their customs entry, they can retrieve a shipment’s compliance status relative to local trade regulations. Customs authorities can make their own risk and compliance determinations, with Altana AI suggesting recommendations.

"A global Product Passport for Goods is the innovation needed to elevate international trade towards an ecosystem of trust — connecting and transforming major trade routes into digital trade corridors," said Lars Karlsson, Global Head of Trade and Customs Consulting at Maersk. "This is a game-changer for international trade in a time of uncertainty. Together, Maersk and Altana will promote this instrument as a new paradigm for trusted trade."

"The global trade system was built to manage shipments at a border — but today's regulations are network-shaped and demand product-level verification across entire value chains,” said Evan Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of Altana. “With Maersk, we're building an agentic digital layer on top of the world's most reliable physical logistics network to meet that moment. Product Passports are Global Entry for Goods: pre-validated compliance that lets trusted trade flow while giving every nation the enforcement tools they need, on their own terms.”

Together, Altana and Maersk are pioneering a federated, public-private network of trusted trade for a new era of globalization. Learn more about Altana at www.altana.ai.

About Altana

Altana is the network for trusted trade, empowering a new era of global commerce by uniting businesses and governments on a trusted, AI-powered platform to build a safer, more resilient supply chain. The United States and allied governments use Altana’s product network to enforce tariffs and manage their borders. More than half of the world’s largest logistics providers use Altana to efficiently manage cross-border trade, and 140 million buyer-supplier connections are managed on the network. To learn more, visit altana.ai.