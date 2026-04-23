OG&E to Host Bidgely EmPOWER AI 2026 Annual Conference in New York City

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely's premier energy intelligence conference, EmPOWER AI, will be held May 12-14 in New York City to unite utility leaders, energy researchers and technology experts around artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy sector. Hosted by OG&E with sessions led by Alabama Power, Eversource, NV Energy, PSEG Long Island, Xcel Energy and more, EmPOWER AI 2026 will highlight how utilities are moving beyond AI experimentation toward enterprise-wide scalability.

As we shift from the 'what-if' of technology to the 'how-to' of implementation, sharing operational success stories helps the entire industry move faster and with greater confidence. Share

Each year, Bidgely unveils the latest advancements in its AI and machine learning platform technology. EmPOWER AI 2026 will showcase new agentic AI capabilities purpose-built to turn every smart meter signal into a personalized customer conversation at scale.

"Hosting EmPOWER AI allows us to foster the high-level collaboration necessary to navigate a complex energy transition," said Kirby Brinlee, Director of Customer Experience at OG&E. "As we shift from the 'what-if' of technology to the 'how-to' of implementation, sharing operational success stories helps the entire industry move faster and with greater confidence."

Real World Results, At Scale

EmPOWER AI 2026 will feature a distinguished lineup of voices and sessions anchored in real-world deployment, examining what utilities have built, the trade-offs they navigated and the genuine requirements for scaling AI within a regulated environment.

"The utility sector is reaching a critical inflection point where data silos are no longer sustainable. Breaking down these barriers requires a deep commitment to cross-industry research and radical collaboration,” added Gaia Gallotti, Research Director, IDC. “When tech innovators and utility leaders build on a shared foundation of data, we move past incremental fixes and begin to engineer the truly resilient infrastructure the future demands.”

Speakers include:

Johnny Whitfield , Vice President of Customer Engagement, OG&E

, Vice President of Customer Engagement, Kirby Brinlee , Director of Customer Experience, OG&E

, Director of Customer Experience, Maddie Emerson , Manager of Product Dev & Programs, OG&E

, Manager of Product Dev & Programs, Ryan Jones , Manager of Innovation, OG&E

, Manager of Innovation, Bria Shea , President, MN, ND and SD, Xcel Energy

, President, MN, ND and SD, David Gladey , Vice President, Distribution Engineering, Eversource

, Vice President, Distribution Engineering, Lou DeBrino , Vice President, Customer Operations, PSEG Long Island

, Vice President, Customer Operations, Adam Grant , Director, Integrated Energy Services, Operations, NV Energy

, Director, Integrated Energy Services, Operations, Laverne Price , Director, Customer Experience, OUC

, Director, Customer Experience, Mike Presti , Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, PSEG Long Island

, Director, Customer Experience & Marketing, Nayan Parikh , Sr Manager Customer Technology and Projects, PSEG Long Island

, Sr Manager Customer Technology and Projects, Dylan Wilcox , Senior Strategy Analyst, Alabama Power

, Senior Strategy Analyst, Brenda Carter , Manager, CX Care Center, APS

, Manager, CX Care Center, Tessa Jilot , Energy Efficiency Program Manager, Avista

, Energy Efficiency Program Manager, Eric Falcone , AMI Operations Manager, Eversource

, AMI Operations Manager, Denine Rothman , Time of Day Program Manager, PNM

, Time of Day Program Manager, Gaia Gallotti , Research Director, IDC

, Research Director, Darren Roback , Solutions Architect, AWS

, Solutions Architect, Seth Little , Director of Market Development, CLEAResult

, Director of Market Development, Nick Woolley , CEO, ev.energy

, CEO, Srikanth Srinivasan , VP Energy Transition, Infosys

, VP Energy Transition, Joe Mellusi , Director of Sales, Itron

, Director of Sales, Latisha Younger-Canon , Director of Business Development, Resource Innovations

, Director of Business Development, Martin Shalhoub , Partner, Energy & Utilities, West Monroe

, Partner, Energy & Utilities, Abhay Gupta , Founder & CEO, Bidgely

, Founder & CEO, Gautam Aggarwal , Chief Revenue Officer, Bidgely

, Chief Revenue Officer, Karthik Moorthy , Chief Growth Officer, Bidgely

, Chief Growth Officer, Ted Nielsen, Chief Product Officer, Bidgely

Session topics include:

Roadmap and Reveal: The Case for Vertical AI

Affordability Affects Everyone: Protecting Affordability at the System Level

Every Customer, Known. Every Interaction, Smarter

Turning High-Bill Calls Into Trust-Building Moments

Under the Hood: The Science of Knowing Every Home

From Rate Design to Load Shape: Analytics, AI, and Coaching as the Missing Middle

Smarter Electrification Planning: Reduce Costs, Defer Capital

Intelligence as a Core Competency: Scaling UtilityAI Pro for the Enterprise

Turn AMI 2.0 Into Real-Time Grid Intelligence

Implementing purpose-built, energy vertical AI into the daily operations of utilities is driving the outcomes necessary to advance a more resilient, affordable energy future while simultaneously addressing the needs of today—escalating costs, rising regulatory complexity, electrification planning and capital pressure.

“As grid pressures intensify and evolve, so has the technology designed to manage them,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “The systems and solutions we showcase have been built alongside utilities, with results from active deployments proving enterprise-wide AI is both secure and scalable. EmPOWER AI is where AI vision meets implementation reality.”

Registration for EmPOWER AI 2026 is now open. For more information, visit: www.bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company’s UtilityAI™ Platform leverages 19 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative Applied AI" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com | bidgely.com/blog