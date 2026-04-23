In a First for Drone Delivery, Flytrex and Little Caesars Can Now Deliver Two Large Pizzas to Your Door

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flytrex, the leader in ultrafast on-demand drone food delivery, and Little Caesars, one of the largest pizza chains in the world, are partnering to expand drone delivery with a new drone capable of delivering dinner for an entire family. Powered by Flytrex’s new Sky2 drone, the service now enables customers to receive two large pizzas and sodas in a single drone delivery, a first for on-demand food delivery by air.

Flytrex's new Sky2 drone makes the partnership possible by carrying up to 8.8 pounds, the largest carrying capacity of any food delivery drone available today. With a range of up to four miles and support for remote pickups directly from restaurant locations, orders are collected faster and arrive hotter, arriving in an average of 4.5 minutes from takeoff to delivery.

"Flytrex is laser-focused on making on-demand food delivery by drone a reality for everyday families,” said Amit Regev, CEO and co-founder of Flytrex. “A big part of advancing this market is making sure people can get the food they actually want, when they want it. Until now, drones simply weren't capable of delivering a full family meal. The Sky2 changes that. This partnership with Little Caesars expands what drone delivery can do and better meets customers’ expectations, which will drive real, lasting adoption of this technology."

The first Little Caesars location in Wylie, TX is now live and introduces a first-of-its-kind direct integration with Little Caesars' ordering systems, allowing orders placed via the Flytrex app to flow directly into existing point of sale systems.

“Innovation at Little Caesars has always been driven by one thing—making it easier for customers to enjoy our pizza,” said Trish Heusel, Vice President of Innovation at Little Caesars. "Partnering with Flytrex to bring full family meals by drone delivery is a major leap forward, and a clear example of how we’re pushing the boundaries of convenience, speed, and accessibility in our category.”

The Sky2 was designed around one core idea: to advance drone delivery capabilities to deliver meals for an entire family. The drone is a fully autonomous delivery platform designed to meet the highest safety standards while maintaining the demanding unit economics of the food delivery market — resulting in one of the safest and most cost-efficient delivery systems in operation today. Among its key features, the Sky2 utilizes an octocopter configuration with eight motors for full in-flight redundancy, a dual-battery architecture, and GNSS with RTK for centimeter-level navigation accuracy. Its AI-enabled flight logic continuously monitors and manages flight operations to ensure safe, reliable performance on every delivery. The result is a new drone that delivers:

Industry-leading 8.8 lb payload capacity—the largest among food-focused delivery drones, enabling full family meal orders in a single flight.

Two large pizzas + Crazy Puffs, Crazy Bread, and 20 oz drinks, delivered together—the only drone capable of carrying two large 16” pizzas alongside a large beverage in a single delivery.

Extended 4-mile delivery radius—reaching more customers across suburban communities than ever before.

Remote pickup support—orders are collected directly from outside restaurants, streamlining handoffs and ensuring food arrives hot, cold, or fresh as intended.

The Little Caesars partnership and the introduction of the Sky2 are the latest milestones in a breakout year for Flytrex. In the last 12 months, the company secured investment from Uber as part of a strategic partnership to fulfill Uber Eats orders; partnered with DoorDash to launch drone delivery in Dallas; received FAA approval for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations; and collaborated with Wing, a Google company, to become the first commercial drone operators in the U.S. to implement automated flight coordination in shared airspace.

About Flytrex

Flytrex is the leading autonomous drone food delivery service. The company has completed over 200,000 deliveries across the U.S., transforming last-mile logistics for suburban communities with affordable, scalable access to aerial delivery. Flytrex continues to expand its footprint, focusing on enhancing quality of life through innovation in autonomous logistics.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories. Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

Little Caesars is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and quality to customers worldwide. With a commitment to innovation in menu offerings and technology, the company continues to expand its presence, making delicious pizza accessible to more communities. As a family-owned business, Little Caesars places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and community involvement, ensuring its legacy of excellence remains strong for generations to come.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.