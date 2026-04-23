Synthpop Becomes First Healthcare AI Agent Partner in Gemini Enterprise Agent Gallery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synthpop today announced that its AI agent is now available in the Agent Gallery inside Gemini Enterprise, as part of Google Cloud’s new ecosystem of partner-built agents. The launch marks Synthpop as the first healthcare-focused partner in the Agent Gallery, extending enterprise access to production-grade AI designed to operate critical healthcare workflows.

Google Cloud’s introduction of partner agents into Gemini Enterprise represents a broader shift in enterprise AI – from experimentation toward secure, governed deployment of specialized agents that can execute real work across organizations. With centralized governance, procurement controls, and enterprise-grade validation, the Agent Gallery enables organizations to discover and deploy AI capabilities directly within their daily workflows.

Synthpop’s inclusion brings this model into healthcare operations.

“Implementation is the biggest barrier to adoption of healthcare AI. By partnering with Google we are able to shatter this barrier for our customers who are on Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise,” said Elad Ferber, CEO of Synthpop.

“You can now build agentic flows to complete patient intake, validate benefits, qualify patients for service, schedule and even initiate payment collection, all within your secure, scalable cloud environment, running on Vertex AI infrastructure.

“Synthpop’s AI capabilities already power some of Google Cloud’s largest healthcare customers. With this launch, we are able to bring AI as Infrastructure to additional tens of millions of patients and hundreds of millions of patient interactions, in a way that is reliable, scalable, secure and effective.”

Moving from AI experimentation to operational systems

Healthcare organizations have spent years testing AI across isolated use cases. But meaningful impact requires more than point solutions – it requires systems that can operate across the full patient journey.

Synthpop’s platform orchestrates intake, coverage verification, patient communication, and revenue cycle workflows into a single, coordinated administrative backbone. Rather than deploying separate tools for each function, Synthpop delivers a single AI agent capable of executing multiple workflows dynamically, based on the context and inputs it receives.

A single agent for the patient journey

Through the Agent Gallery, enterprises can now access Synthpop’s patient journey orchestration agent, which supports multiple operational functions, including:

Converting unstructured referrals and documentation into validated, payer-ready orders

Automating eligibility checks, benefits validation, and authorization readiness

Managing patient communication across voice and digital channels to coordinate next steps

Instead of requiring multiple disconnected agents, Synthpop’s approach enables a unified execution layer that adapts to the workflow – coordinating actions across systems, teams, and patient journey milestones.

Why this matters for healthcare

Administrative complexity remains one of the largest barriers to timely care delivery. Staff are burdened with manual intake, fragmented systems, and time-consuming payer interactions – leading to delays, inefficiencies, and lost revenue.

By deploying automation AI within a governed enterprise environment, organizations can:

Reduce administrative backlogs and manual processing

Improve revenue predictability through faster order-to-cash cycles

Increase operational capacity without adding staff

Accelerate patient access to care

Availability

Synthpop’s AI agent is now available through the Agent Gallery in Gemini Enterprise. Organizations can explore and request access directly within the Gemini Enterprise environment.