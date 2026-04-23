Karius, Inc. Announces Collaboration to Extend Access to Infectious Disease Diagnostics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karius, Inc. (“Karius”) and Mayo Clinic Laboratories today announced a collaboration to make Karius’s advanced metagenomic infectious disease diagnostic offerings, the Karius Spectrum™ and the Karius Focus™ | BAL tests, available to order through Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Expanding access to precision diagnostics for complex infections

With rising rates of complicated and hospital-acquired infections, particularly in immunocompromised patients, clinicians face mounting pressure to obtain rapid, comprehensive pathogen identification and actionable diagnostic data. Karius’s diagnostic portfolio uses advanced metagenomic next-generation sequencing (mNGS) to detect a comprehensive list of pathogens from plasma (Karius Spectrum™) and pathogens relevant to lung infections from bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (Karius Focus™ | BAL). These tests can be performed with a 24-hour laboratory processing time, enabling rapid pathogen detection.

"Our collaboration with Karius expands the existing Mayo Clinic Laboratories metagenomic sequencing portfolio to include plasma and bronchoalveolar lavage testing, strengthening the breadth of our diagnostic offerings,” said William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. “Backed by data and centered on patient need, these tests accurately identify causative pathogens and support clinical decision-making. By empowering clinicians to select targeted therapies, the results can reduce the need for invasive procedures and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

“Karius is committed to transforming infectious disease diagnostics so that patients and clinicians get the right answer sooner,” said Alec Ford, CEO of Karius. “By enabling earlier and more comprehensive pathogen detection than standard-of-care testing alone, our tests help clinicians reach a diagnosis faster and initiate appropriate antimicrobial therapy sooner, an important driver of better patient outcomes. This collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories expands access to our tests and equips more clinicians with timely, actionable insights to improve care for immunocompromised patients hospitalized with serious, often life-threatening infections.”

Highlights of the collaboration include:

Joint educational initiatives: Karius and Mayo Clinic Laboratories will co-develop and present scientific webinars, case-study sessions and field-based training to raise awareness of the clinical utility of metagenomic diagnostics for infectious diseases in immunocompromised patients.

Karius and Mayo Clinic Laboratories will co-develop and present scientific webinars, case-study sessions and field-based training to raise awareness of the clinical utility of metagenomic diagnostics for infectious diseases in immunocompromised patients. Laboratory logistics and access: Karius’s products will be accessible through Mayo Clinic Laboratories’, enabling streamlined sample submission and test reporting within 24 hours of arrival at the laboratory.

About Karius, Inc.

Karius Inc., a global leader in genomic diagnostics for infectious diseases, harnesses metagenomics, next-generation sequencing, and artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) to help enhance the precision and speed of pathogen diagnosis. Karius Spectrum™ and Karius Focus™ | BAL each provides clinicians with actionable insights to enhance patient management, particularly in immunocompromised populations at high risk for severe infections. These Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) are conducted in the company's CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, delivering precise, timely, and clinically impactful results to healthcare providers nationwide.