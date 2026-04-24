Dental Care Alliance Announces Strategic Transaction to Strengthen Financial Foundation and Support Long-Term Growth

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dental Care Alliance (“DCA” or the “Company”), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSOs) in the country, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with its existing lender group that significantly improves the Company’s financial condition and positions the Company for long-term growth. The transaction reduces the Company’s debt by more than $1.1 billion, provides DCA with $95 million of new capital, and extends the Company’s debt maturities to 2031. This strengthened financial foundation will support the Company’s plans to enhance practice support and meet its growth ambitions. The Company’s financial partners share DCA’s commitment to clinical and operational excellence and are aligned with the Company’s long-term vision.

“This transaction marks an important step forward for Dental Care Alliance and strengthens our position as one of the nation’s leading dental service organizations,” said Dr. Larry Benz, CEO of Dental Care Alliance. “By improving our financial flexibility, we are able to grow our business, provide best-in-class service to our clinicians, expand access for patients, and continue to raise the bar for outstanding patient care.”

"While the financial transformation is significant, I am most proud of what our team has accomplished over the last 14 months,” Benz continued. "Our doctors, hygienists, and support professionals remained unwavering in their commitment to our mission. Together, we are advancing the practice of dentistry by partnering with dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. During this period, we grew our partnerships, invested in training and leadership programs, and strengthened a culture where teammates are forever, and every patient interaction matters. With a stronger financial foundation to match the operational and cultural foundation our team has already built, we are well-positioned to deliver on our long-term vision of being the partner of choice for dental professionals nationwide."

All DCA clinics continue to operate in the normal course, and the transaction has no impact on day-to-day practice support. The Company expects to close the transaction in Q2 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor, AlixPartners, LLP is serving as financial and operational advisor, Greenhill & Co., LLC is serving as investment banker, and C Street Advisory Group is serving as strategic communications advisor to the Company. Milbank LLP is serving as legal advisor and PJT Partners Inc. is serving as investment banker to the first lien term lenders. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Holland & Knight LLP are serving as legal advisors to certain other financial partners that are party to the agreement detailed above.

About Dental Care Alliance

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Dental Care Alliance is a leading dental support organization with a mission to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals who create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA supports more than 400 affiliated practices and 900 dentists across 24 states. For more information, visit www.dentalcarealliance.com.