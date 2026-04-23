InMarket Announces Partnership for Real-Time, Visit-Based Optimization Solution with Yahoo DSP

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMarket, the leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today announced a new strategic partnership with Yahoo DSP, the omnichannel programmatic platform designed to offer flexibility and drive value to brands and agencies. Through this expanded partnership, advertisers on Yahoo DSP in the U.S. and Canada can now leverage InMarket’s measurement solution to better gauge the effectiveness of media campaigns across platforms in driving real-world conversions.

Through a daily stream of observed store visits from InMarket, Yahoo DSP users can leverage Yahoo In-Flight Outcomes to connect media exposure with in-person visits. This integration facilitates automated, real-time campaign adjustments via Yahoo Blueprint to enhance overall performance. In utilizing this powerful tool, advertisers will benefit from clear correlation of media performance to visitation behaviors, analysis of multi-location performance, and directional campaign reporting, all showing how digital advertising efforts show up in real-world behaviors.

"Marketers today are under increased pressure to prove the impact of their advertising efforts," said Michael Della Penna, Chief Strategy Officer at InMarket. "Our partnership with Yahoo DSP offers advertisers the insights they need to track how ongoing exposure to their various advertising tactics are impacting KPIs - allowing them to make critical changes to optimize their campaigns while they are still in flight.”

To amplify its effectiveness, these visit insights can be paired with InMarket’s robust Campaign Incrementality measurement platform, available outside of the Yahoo DSP, to maximize conversion tracking and increase timely accountability and reporting. As an additive solution to reporting on real-world visits, Campaign Incrementality can also demonstrate the impact that multi-dimensions have on increasing campaign ROAS, incrementality, and lift tied to visits and sales.

“As we continue to evolve our In-Flight Outcomes solution, this partnership with a recognized leader in in-store visit measurement enables more timely and informed omnichannel decision-making across key verticals, including retail, QSR, and automotive,” said Emily Ray, Sr. Director Business Development Yahoo DSP. “InMarket’s capabilities complement our broader approach, helping advertisers better understand and maximize campaign performance.”

To learn more about InMarket’s measurement solutions and how it can help your brand eliminate wasted media spend, visit https://inmarket.com/solutions/measurement/.

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has connected brands and customers when and where it matters most. Through InMarket's real-time marketing and measurement platform, brands can drive growth, optimize spend, and close the loop between consumer intent and purchase with unique, real-time, actionable intent, location, and item-level commerce data.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, measurement, and digital marketing, and was named by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for three years in a row. InMarket earned a 2025 BIG Innovation Award for its big effect on real-time measurement and optimization, plus Best Overall Mobile Marketing Solution at the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The company also received an Outstanding Integrated Ad Campaign Award at the 2025 Internet Advertising Competition, a Platinum Award at the 2025 AVA Digital Awards, and a 2025 Drum Marketing Award in the CPG/FMCG group for its strong client work.

InMarket's team is spread across more than 30 states. For more, visit www.inmarket.com.