SpinLaunch Selects Equinix to Deploy Global Ground Infrastructure for Meridian Space Constellation

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpinLaunch, a pioneer of next-generation space solutions, today announced it has selected Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX), the world’s leading digital infrastructure company, to support the global deployment of SpinLaunch’s Meridian Space satellite constellation. Through this agreement, SpinLaunch will leverage Equinix’s worldwide footprint of more than 280 interconnected data centers to rapidly deploy its ultra-compact teleports, addressing a longstanding challenge in deploying the ground infrastructure required to operate Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite networks.

SpinLaunch's agreement with Equinix gives enterprise, telecom, and government LEO satellite network users worldwide faster service delivery, lower costs, and greater control over data security and sovereignty. Share

Unlike traditional LEO systems that require complex and expensive gateway antennas deployed at greenfield sites, SpinLaunch’s unique fixed-track orbital architecture enables the use of lightweight and efficient 1D scanning toroidal antennas, significantly reducing the size, weight, and power requirements of gateway sites. Each SpinLaunch teleport occupies a footprint of roughly 90 square meters, a fraction of the size of conventional ground stations. This breakthrough results in easily deployed teleports at rooftops, data centers, and other existing sites, unlocking fast, flexible, and cost-efficient scaling of the ground segment.

“Selecting Equinix as the foundation for our global ground segment marks a critical milestone for SpinLaunch,” said Massi Ladovaz, CEO of SpinLaunch. “By working with Equinix, we’ve solved a core challenge in deploying global LEO infrastructure: securing scalable, reliable gateway sites across key regions – by placing our teleports directly within the world’s most connected data center ecosystem. It also brings real value to our customers by enabling secure, sovereign data pathways and seamless integration with enterprise and cloud networks - a foundational step toward a more resilient and connected satcom ecosystem.”

By co-locating teleports at Equinix facilities, SpinLaunch extends satellite connectivity directly into secure, high-performance environments where enterprises already operate their digital infrastructure. This eliminates the need for separate ground systems or complex backhaul, enabling seamless access to the Meridian network through existing cloud and data platforms. The result is faster service delivery, lower total cost of ownership, and stronger control over data security and sovereignty - critical advantages for enterprise, telecom, and government users.

SpinLaunch has already begun the selection process for its inaugural teleport, where a gateway will be installed to connect its First Customer Link (FCL) satellite. This site will serve as a demonstration of SpinLaunch’s gateway technology and establish a reference architecture for future global expansion.

About SpinLaunch

SpinLaunch is a space technology company revolutionizing how we access and operate in space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, the company has demonstrated a fundamentally new approach to launch and satellite communications. In 2025, SpinLaunch unveiled Meridian, a next-generation satcom platform designed to dramatically lower the cost and complexity of deploying space infrastructure.