GOLFZON Forms New Strategic Partnership with the Miami Dolphins

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GOLFZON, the global leader in golf simulator technology, today announced a new, multi-year deal naming the company the Official Golf Simulator of the Miami Dolphins. The partnership brings GOLFZON’s immersive TwoVisionNX simulators to football fans at Hard Rock Stadium, integrating cutting-edge simulators into one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment venues in the world.

The agreement introduces a series of innovative, fan-first experiences designed to blend golf, football, and live event entertainment:

GOLFZON Showroom. GOLFZON will develop a dedicated simulator showroom available to fans at all Dolphins home games. The GOLFZON Showroom will feature a fully branded GOLFZON TwoVisionNX simulator experience and large-format video displays. The venue will serve as a premier pregame and postgame destination, operating before kickoff and after each game.

GOLFZON will develop a dedicated simulator showroom available to fans at all Dolphins home games. The GOLFZON Showroom will feature a fully branded GOLFZON TwoVisionNX simulator experience and large-format video displays. The venue will serve as a premier pregame and postgame destination, operating before kickoff and after each game. Lexus Sideline Club simulator activation. GOLFZON will introduce a second premium simulator activation inside the exclusive Lexus Sideline Club at Hard Rock Stadium. The activation will feature a fully integrated GOLFZON simulator experience, offering guests a unique indoor golf experience during Dolphins home games and other stadium events.

GOLFZON will introduce a second premium simulator activation inside the exclusive Lexus Sideline Club at Hard Rock Stadium. The activation will feature a fully integrated GOLFZON simulator experience, offering guests a unique indoor golf experience during Dolphins home games and other stadium events. In-stadium visibility and promotions. GOLFZON will receive prominent in-stadium exposure, including a pregame videoboard commercial across all Dolphins home games. Fans will also have opportunities to engage with the brand through onsite activations, giveaways, and interactive experiences.

“Today’s modern football gameday experience includes far more than a seat. Fans value premium, unique amenities they can enjoy before kickoff, during breaks, and after the clock hits zero,” said Sean Pyun, CEO of GOLFZON America. “Our partnership with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium creates new ways for fans to engage with indoor golf in a dynamic, social setting on gameday and beyond.”

Explore how GOLFZON and the Miami Dolphins are redefining the Hard Rock Stadium experience by visiting GOLFZON’s website.

About GOLFZON

GOLFZON is the global leader in golf simulator technology and market share. Its renowned models have been named “Best Golf Simulator” by Golf Digest and awarded Golf Inc. Magazine’s “Most Innovative and Exciting New Tech” honor. In recent years, the company has substantially expanded its reach in North America, including partnering with the world’s largest golf management company, Troon, to introduce GOLFZON Social entertainment venues and collaborating with renowned instructor David Leadbetter on GOLFZON Leadbetter and GOLFZON Range by Leadbetter. GOLFZON is the official simulator of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open and hosts three professional virtual golf tournaments: two in Korea (GTOUR and WGTOUR), and the international GOLFZON Tour, launched in 2024.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida. The team began playing in 1966 and joined the NFL with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The franchise has won two Super Bowls – in the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons – five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins remain the only franchise in NFL history to complete an undefeated season, going a perfect 17-0 in 1972. The team plays home games at Hard Rock Stadium and trains at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit MiamiDolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.