FPT and GS Engineering & Construction Advance AI-Ready Data Centers, Smart Cities Development in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GS Engineering & Construction Corporation (GS E&C) to strengthen collaboration in AI-ready data center infrastructure and smart city development in Vietnam, supporting the country’s digital infrastructure ambitions and sustainable urban development. The event took place during the Viet Nam-South Korea Business Forum in Hanoi, held during the official visit of South Korean President H.E. Lee Jae Myung to Vietnam.

“The partnership between FPT and GS E&C reflects the growing strategic alignment between Vietnam and South Korea, grounded in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in technology and infrastructure development." Share

Under the agreement, FPT and GS E&C will advance the development of large-scale data center projects in Vietnam. The facilities are designed to meet hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise demand, with a strong focus on scalability, energy efficiency, and advanced cooling technologies.

The collaboration will also extend to smart city development across digital infrastructure, intelligent transportation, smart energy management, public safety, and urban services. Through the integration of AI-enabled and IoT-based solutions, both sides aim to build more efficient, resilient, and livable urban environments.

By combining GS E&C’s strengths in engineering, construction, design, and large-scale infrastructure delivery with FPT’s capabilities in cloud services, digital platforms, infrastructure, and local ecosystem engagement, this partnership is expected to support rising demand for cloud services, high-performance computing, and AI workloads in Vietnam.

“The partnership between FPT and GS E&C reflects the growing strategic alignment between Vietnam and South Korea, grounded in the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership in technology and infrastructure development. With our AI-first strategy and AI-augmented workforce, FPT is committed to contributing our technology capabilities to strengthen long-term digital capacity, advance technology transfer, and deepen cross-border cooperation between the two markets,” said Ha Minh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Korea, FPT Corporation.

“This collaboration with FPT Group represents a meaningful step toward supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation through data center and smart city development,” said GS E&C CEO Yoonhong Huh. “GS E&C will lead project development and execution, leveraging its expertise in data center design and construction as well as integrated smart city infrastructure solutions, while working closely with FPT’s ICT and digital platform capabilities.” He added that the partnership would pursue a pragmatic, phased approach, starting from an initial tens of megawatts scale and potentially expanding in line with market demand. “Through this cooperation, we aim to build mutual trust and create tangible value and job opportunities for both Vietnam and Korea,” he said.

Since entering the South Korean market in 2016, FPT has built a strong position as a trusted technology partner to leading enterprises across industries, delivering end-to-end IT services to clients including LG Electronics, LG CNS, and Shinsegae I&C. The company has expanded its footprint across Seoul, Daegu, and Pangyo, supported by more than 300 on-site experts and over 2,500 offshore engineers, with SAP, ERP, and low-code services serving as key growth drivers.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. FPT focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com.

About GS Corporation

Renowned for remarkable performance driven by high-level competencies, GS E&C has built a global reputation through its outstanding achievements across construction and engineering. Founded in 1969 as Lucky Construction, the company has grown into one of Korea’s leading construction firms, with core businesses spanning architecture—including data centers and office buildings—housing, infrastructure, and plant engineering.

GS E&C is Korea’s foremost construction company in the data center sector, having delivered the largest number of domestic projects and offering end-to-end capabilities across the entire value chain, from development and design to construction and operation. Leveraging its accumulated know-how and advanced technologies, the company continues to strengthen its competitiveness in hyperscale and next-generation data center developments to support the AI and data-driven economy.

Beyond data centers, GS E&C has demonstrated strong execution capabilities through major global infrastructure and PPP projects, while also delivering large-scale petrochemical plants worldwide based on decades of engineering experience. In architecture and housing, the company is recognized for creating landmark buildings and leading Korea’s premium residential market through innovation, design excellence, and a customer-oriented approach.