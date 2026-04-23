Vicus Capital Migrates to RedBlack Cloud to Support Ongoing Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RedBlack, a leading provider of wealth technology and managed services, announced today that Vicus Capital has successfully migrated to RedBlack Cloud, enabling the firm to scale its sophisticated investment operations with greater operational efficiency, optimized uptime and enhanced business continuity.

To maintain long-term scalability, resilience and flexibility, Vicus Capital made the strategic decision to complete a full migration to RedBlack Cloud. Share

Vicus Capital is an investment manager and advisory firm that serves investment advisor representatives (IARs) nationwide, operating a balanced investment model. Roughly half of its assets are managed through scalable, model‑driven strategies and the other half through highly customized, tax‑aware portfolios designed for higher‑net‑worth households. Vicus has relied on RedBlack’s powerful rebalancing and trading capabilities to support this level of customization across multiple custodians since 2019. To maintain long-term scalability, resilience and flexibility, Vicus made the strategic decision to complete a full migration from RedBlack’s desktop platform to RedBlack Cloud.

“RedBlack has proven to be a supportive, collaborative partner, and this transition to the cloud environment was no different; it was one of the smoothest migrations we’ve had, and we were back to full parity quickly,” said Robert Hinson, Director of Investment Operations & Trading at Vicus Capital. “Since going live with cloud, we have noticed increased speed and efficiencies; tasks that used to take close to an hour can now be completed in minutes. RedBlack Cloud has reduced bottlenecks, and we are confident that we’re now well positioned for continued growth without operational strain.”

Vicus Capital took a phased migration approach, beginning with a structured trial. The process included close collaboration with RedBlack’s product and services teams to align priorities, map workflow requirements, and address enhancement requests. Since moving to RedBlack Cloud, Vicus has seen measurable efficiency gains, improved trader productivity, stronger business continuity planning and the ability to scale without adding headcount. Today, the firm’s eight‑person investment team supports more than 2,000 models across both model‑driven and highly customized portfolios.

“We deeply value partnerships with leading firms like Vicus Capital – organizations that are intentional about how technology supports both their advisors and the clients they serve,” said Jennifer Valdez, Chief Revenue Officer of RedBlack. “Their move to RedBlack Cloud reflects a forward‑looking commitment to scale efficiently, reduce operational friction, and protect the precision that defines their investment approach. We’re proud to provide the infrastructure that helps firms like Vicus deliver consistency, customization, and confidence at every stage of growth.”

For more information about Vicus Capital’s transition to RedBlack Cloud, visit here.

About RedBlack

RedBlack is a leading provider of wealth technology and managed services, empowering financial advisors to scale with confidence and deliver superior outcomes for clients. With its award-winning investment management solutions, RedBlack enables financial advice firms of all sizes to enhance their value, streamline operations, and drive growth. Trusted by the wealth management industry for over 15 years, RedBlack supports more than $860 billion in assets across its platforms. Discover how RedBlack is redefining investment management at www.RedBlackSoftware.com.