FreeCast Reaches National Agreement with DIRECTV Multifamily to Sell DIRECTV Services

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast and DIRECTV Multifamily have announced a national distribution agreement that authorizes FreeCast to market and sell DIRECTV streaming services in Multifamily housing. FreeCast is now a licensed distributor of DIRECTV services across apartments, condominiums, HOAs, student housing, and senior living communities. As FreeCast expands its presence in the multifamily sector, this deal strengthens its service portfolio while enabling DIRECTV to reach new audiences through an established distribution partner. DIRECTV’s flexible packaging and property-specific pricing are designed to meet the unique needs of these communities.

Multifamily residents also have the option to upgrade to premium services through DIRECTV, such as HBO Max, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and MGM+. These options expand entertainment choices while creating additional revenue opportunities for property owners and FreeCast partners.

This collaboration gives multifamily residents access to a broad range of high-quality content through a seamless, modern streaming experience. Together, FreeCast and DIRECTV deliver a scalable, turnkey entertainment solution designed to enhance resident satisfaction and property value.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the opportunities for the company with this new deal: “Our business model has always been about giving people what they want, giving them options. Being able to make DIRECTV available in the multifamily space is a significant opportunity for us to further meet the needs of property owners and residents with a trusted, premium television offering, while strengthening our ‘all-in-one place’ streaming entertainment offering. This also enables DIRECTV to reach new customers who want to combine a traditional pay TV experience with our expansive free streaming ecosystem.”

About FreeCast

FreeCast, Inc. is a global media infrastructure company delivering a unified Platform-as-a-Service ecosystem for modern television and digital video distribution. Serving telecom operators, ISPs, municipalities, enterprises, and major brands, FreeCast enables fully integrated, branded streaming environments without the need to build proprietary backend systems. Its platform combines content aggregation, subscription bundling, payment management, broadcast-to-streaming integration, and cross-device monetization into a single global infrastructure layer.

For more information, visit Corp.FreeCast.com.