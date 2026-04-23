36 Years of Service, One Clear Choice: Erik Pacheco Enters the Final Stretch of the Christian County Sheriff's Race with Momentum and a Message

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the May election approaching, Erik Pacheco is making his case to the residents of Christian County with the one thing no campaign can manufacture: a record. A decorated military veteran and career law enforcement professional with over 36 years of combined service, Pacheco is asking Christian County voters for the opportunity to lead a department he has dedicated his life to serving.

"I don't need this job. I want this job." — Erik Pacheco, Candidate for Christian County Sheriff Share

This is not a campaign built on promises. It is a campaign built on presence, accountability, and a vision for what public safety in Christian County can and should look like under leadership that is fully committed to the job.

A Record That Speaks for Itself

Erik Pacheco’s background is not a talking point. It is a career. His more than 36 years of military and law enforcement service represent a foundation of discipline, leadership under pressure, and an unwavering commitment to the people he has sworn to protect. He has led from the front, not from a distance, and his approach to public safety is grounded in the kind of day-to-day accountability that communities deserve from their highest-ranking law enforcement official.

For Pacheco, the Sheriff’s office is not a stepping stone and it is not a part-time obligation. It is a full-time responsibility to every resident, every deputy, and every family in Christian County.

“I don’t need this job. I want this job,” said Pacheco. “Christian County deserves a Sheriff who shows up every single day, stays focused on the people they serve, and is accountable to this community not just during election season, but every day the badge is on.”

What Is at Stake for Christian County

Christian County is at a crossroads. Staffing and retention challenges have taken a real toll on the department, costing experienced officers, depleting institutional knowledge, and placing a burden on the taxpayers who fund the training and resources that walk out the door when good deputies leave. Rebuilding that stability requires leadership that deputies can trust and a culture that values the people doing the work.

Residents have also raised consistent questions about transparency, outside commitments, and whether the Sheriff’s office is operating with the full, undivided focus this community requires. Christian County does not need a Sheriff who is divided. It needs one who is present.

Pacheco’s platform is direct:

Rebuild department stability through meaningful retention efforts and a culture that respects and supports deputies at every level

Advance proactive public safety strategies focused on crime prevention, not just response

Restore full transparency and accountability to an office that answers to the public it serves

Lead with the same commitment to service that has defined 36 years of a career spent putting others first

Leadership Is Not Seasonal

The Sheriff’s office demands full attention, every day, without exception. It demands a leader who is reachable, responsive, and rooted in the community they protect. It demands someone who understands that the trust of the public is not a given; it is earned through consistent action, honest communication, and an unrelenting commitment to doing the job right.

Erik Pacheco has spent his entire career earning that kind of trust. On May 19th, Christian County voters will have the opportunity to put that trust where it belongs.

Honor. Integrity. Service. Erik Pacheco for Sheriff.

About Erik Pacheco

Erik Pacheco is a candidate for Sheriff of Christian County, Kentucky. A military veteran and career law enforcement professional with over 36 years of combined service, Pacheco’s campaign is centered on stability, transparency, proactive public safety, and full accountability to the residents of Christian County. For more information or to get involved, follow the campaign on Facebook.