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AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Credit Ratings of Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance Company (Louisiana) (Baton Rouge, LA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Louisiana’s inclusion as a member of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Group (Southern), which on a consolidated basis has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating upgrades for Louisiana reflect its 100% reinsurance quota share agreement with Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company (Southern Casualty), the lead member of Southern, which was executed successfully, effective April 1, 2026. On that same date, Louisiana demutualized and converted to a stock company, and Southern Casualty purchased all the stock of this newly formed company. Louisiana is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Casualty, and cedes 100% of all premiums, losses and expenses to Southern Casualty. Louisiana has historically and will continue to receive operational support from Southern Casualty and will be supported fully underneath Southern’s catastrophe reinsurance tower. For Louisiana, this transaction brings significant financial advantages and the ability to achieve cost savings through sharing and centralizing operational functions, and for Southern, it better aligns with its overall strategic goals and purposes, as well as provides linkage to a larger policyholders’ surplus base.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Lauren Magro
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2082
lauren.magro@ambest.com

Joseph Burtone
Director
+1 908 882 1678
joseph.burtone@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Lauren Magro
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2082
lauren.magro@ambest.com

Joseph Burtone
Director
+1 908 882 1678
joseph.burtone@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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