Philip Morris International Expands its Partnership with Ducati Corse as Decades-Long Partnership Races Forward with Purpose

STAMFORD, CT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philip Morris International1 (NYSE: PM) today announced an expanded partnership with Ducati Corse for the 2026 season and beyond. This next chapter introduces a major development: the ZYN brand of nicotine pouches—the number one nicotine pouch brand globally2—will feature on Ducati Corse MotoGP liveries at select races throughout the seasons.

Just as Ducati pushes the limits of performance, ZYN represents PMI’s commitment to delivering innovation, offering a product that delivers exceptional quality while being thoughtfully designed. This partnership allows ZYN to connect with adult consumers in a space they’re passionate about—and to do so in a way that’s authentic, respectful, and dynamic.

Philip Morris International’s relationship with Ducati Corse began in 2003—the year Ducati arrived in MotoGP—ushering in a bold new era of ambition. Since then, the collaboration has evolved alongside both organizations’ transformations. Today, as PMI advances its efforts to make cigarettes obsolete and Ducati continues to lead high-performance motorcycle racing, the partnership enters a new chapter—defined by innovation, unforgettable experiences, and a shared belief in the power of progress to shape a better future.

“Across its racing history, Ducati has repeatedly challenged convention—developing groundbreaking concepts and reshaping modern MotoGP with innovations that have set new performance standards for the sport. This bold new chapter reinforces a spirit of relentless innovation and unforgettable experiences that has defined the partnership for decades,” said Nikolaus Ricketts, President, Oral Products at Philip Morris International. “As we deepen our partnership with Ducati Corse, we’re working to accelerate the move beyond cigarettes—and we want adult nicotine consumers, including ZYN consumers, to share in the excitement at every turn.”

“Our relationship with Philip Morris International began in parallel with our MotoGP project. PMI was—and still is—a key partner that has continuously evolved alongside our sporting and technological ambitions. This new chapter reflects a shared vision built on innovation, performance, and progress,” said Mauro Grassilli, Sporting Director at Ducati Corse. “Ducati Corse has always chosen partners with vision and a strong sense of responsibility, and we are proud to continue a collaboration that supports our commitment to excellence on the track and beyond.”

Responsible Marketing

Philip Morris International’s marketing and sales policies and practices reflect our commitment to market all our products responsibly. This means increasing adult consumers’ awareness and understanding of our smoke-free product portfolio while guarding against access by unintended audiences. MotoGP—with its overwhelmingly adult audience—is a global platform where we engage adult consumers worldwide with a message of choice and innovative alternatives to cigarettes.

About ZYN

ZYN nicotine pouches—the number one nicotine pouch brand globally3. In the U.S., they were the first nicotine pouches authorized as appropriate to protect public health by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. ZYN nicotine pouches are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive. They are only for legal-aged adult consumers of nicotine products and are not alternatives to quitting tobacco and nicotine altogether.

Philip Morris International is the global smoke-free champion—with the number one heated-tobacco product globally, ZYN as the number one nicotine pouch brand globally, and our offerings in the e-vapor category as important complements. The company now provides its broadest range of smoke-free products that deliver different usage, taste, price, and technology options to maximize the number of adult smokers who can find a better alternative that will help them switch away from smoking.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI’s first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match’s General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI’s IQOS devices and consumables - the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

1 References to “PMI”, “we”, “our” and “us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

2 Based on estimated PMI share of nicotine pouch category IMS on a pouch basis in markets where present in full year 2025.

3 Based on estimated PMI share of nicotine pouch category IMS on a pouch basis in markets where present in full year 2025.