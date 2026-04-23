Elastic Collaborates with Google Cloud to Bring its Embedded Security Layer to Google Distributed Cloud Air-Gapped Environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today announced a deep integration with Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) air-gapped, where Elastic is a critical partner providing a security layer for customers. This deep integration provides a hardened architecture for organizations handling highly sensitive, regulated workloads to use Elastic’s agentic security operations platform to combat modern AI-driven cyber threats.

Organizations in highly regulated industries must defend against increasingly sophisticated threats while maintaining strict control over sensitive data. With Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped, a key component of Google’s Sovereign Cloud solutions, this integration brings Google’s cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities together with Elastic’s agentic security operations platform to fully disconnected, highly secure environments.

“Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped is a fully managed solution that empowers organizations to innovate securely while addressing their most stringent sovereignty and regulatory requirements,” said Rohan Grover, senior director, Product at Google Distributed Cloud. “For organizations requiring an additional layer of security, Elastic’s agentic security operations platform brings enhanced data security and data sovereignty capabilities to customers, helping them to combat modern, AI-driven cyber threats.”

Elastic Security unifies Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and native automation with agentic AI embedded across prevention, detection, and response. The platform enables SOC analysts to be faster and more productive while reducing reliance on complex third-party integrations and minimizing tool sprawl.

Together, these capabilities help customers unlock valuable insights while maintaining operational control to meet the strictest digital sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

Within the Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped environments, Elastic Security provides:

Data sovereignty and compliance: Helps organizations meet the most stringent regulatory requirements by implementing security controls at the application and data layers, including support for log retention and data visibility.

Helps organizations meet the most stringent regulatory requirements by implementing security controls at the application and data layers, including support for log retention and data visibility. Simplified security across complex environments: Reduces visibility gaps and tool sprawl by unifying security capabilities into a single platform, lowering operational overhead and complexity.

Reduces visibility gaps and tool sprawl by unifying security capabilities into a single platform, lowering operational overhead and complexity. Enhanced SOC analyst operations with native AI: Improves analyst efficiency through agentic capabilities, such as Attack Discovery and AI Assistant, leveraging Google’s LLMs in air-gapped environments.

“Security teams in highly regulated, air-gapped environments face growing challenges detecting and responding to AI-driven threats while maintaining strict data sovereignty and compliance requirements,” said Mike Nichols, general manager, Security at Elastic. “This integration brings a unified, agentic security operations platform designed to meet those demands.”

Elastic is already securing highly sensitive environments at scale. In December 2025, Elastic partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and ECS to standardize cybersecurity monitoring across federal agencies. CISA is using Elastic to deliver SIEM-as-a-Service across Federal Civilian Executive Branch Agencies, helping reduce costs associated with data access and retention.

Additional Resources

Google Distributed Cloud air-gapped with Elastic Security will be generally available to customers in May 2026.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions, and outcomes. Elastic's Search AI Platform — the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions — is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

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