Mercedes-Benz and Liquid AI Partner to Scale Embedded In-Car Intelligence in North America

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercedes‑Benz announced today a multi-year partnership with Liquid AI to scale embedded, on-device intelligence for Mercedes‑Benz models with third- and fourth-generation MBUX1 in North America. The partnership is designed to advance the performance of real-time, private and local AI experiences for on-board services at scale – enabling the next generation of in-car intelligence. Embedded Liquid Foundations Models (LFM) deliver fast, private and independent AI without dependence on the cloud. This evolves the MBUX Virtual Assistant (MVA) by seamlessly integrating voice control, vehicle functionality and contextual understanding into a more capable in-vehicle experience.

Mercedes-Benz is scaling embedded intelligence in the vehicle and improving AI speech capabilities for customers in North America. Share

The partnership aims to make the driver/vehicle relationship even more natural and effortless. Built on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) software architecture, the collaboration creates a path to a first production deployment for advanced speech technology, targeting the second half of 2026.

“With this strategic collaboration, we’re scaling embedded intelligence in the vehicle and improving AI speech capabilities for our customers in North America. By advancing on-device speech, language understanding and reasoning with Liquid AI, we’re laying the foundation for the next generation of intuitive and multimodal in-car experiences, with a clear path toward initial production deployment as early as the second half of 2026.”

Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

Through the partnership, Mercedes‑Benz will bring essential elements of the in-vehicle voice interaction stack on board – enabling customer-ready experiences across speech, language understanding and reasoning. Liquid AI particularly stands out for its deep expertise in efficient, low-footprint foundation models designed specifically for on-device deployment. By processing speech on-device, the collaboration will deliver a more consistent experience in everyday driving situations. By focusing on low latency and high efficiency, Liquid AI’s models support natural, conversational interaction without relying on continuous data exchange with the cloud.

“The software-defined vehicle is one of the most consequential deployments of AI in the physical world, and Mercedes‑Benz has approached it with exactly the rigor it demands. Working across in-car intelligence, we’re building infrastructure and not just a feature. Liquid’s models are built to run on the hardware already inside the vehicle, delivering intelligence that is fast, private and sovereign without depending on the cloud. Mercedes‑Benz's conviction that this is the right approach to vehicle AI matches our own.”

Ramin Hasani, CEO, Liquid AI

The partnership complements existing cloud-based Large Language Models (LLM) and compute ecosystems by bringing efficient embedded intelligence directly to Mercedes‑Benz models with third- and fourth-generation MBUX1 in North America. With this approach, Mercedes‑Benz intends to deliver maximum value to customers across everyday use cases. Mercedes‑Benz and Liquid AI will work together to explore other areas of product development in the future.

Mercedes-Benz anniversary year “140 years of innovation”

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorised carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world’s most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world’s first automobile in 1886 to today’s intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch programme in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class saloons on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand’s technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations on an epic adventure that will run until October. Follow the “140 Years. 140 Places” drive across six continents on our “140 years of innovation | Mercedes-Benz Media” special and via the Mercedes-Benz Community.

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Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes‑Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‑Benz Group AG with a total of around 164,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‑Benz Cars and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The brand portfolio of Mercedes‑Benz Cars includes the Mercedes-Benz brand, as well as Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes‑Maybach, and the G‑Class product brand. Mercedes‑Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2025 it sold more than 2.1 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‑Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with around 30 production sites on four continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‑Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‑Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

1 Third-generation: Model Year (MY) 24+ E-Class and CLE; MY25-MY26 C-Class ICE; MY25-27 GLC ICE; MY26-27 GT 2-door and SL

Fourth-generation: MY26+ CLA BEV; MY27 CLA ICE; MY27 C-Class ICE and BEV; MY27 GLB ICE and BEV; MY27 GLC BEV; MY27 EQS Sedan; MY27 GLE/GLS; MY27 S-Class; MY27 AMG EA GT 4-door