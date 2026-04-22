Barings named Official Wealth Management Sponsor, Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barings, one of the world’s leading alternative investment managers, was today announced as the Official Wealth Management Sponsor and a Global Partner of the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club in Chicago. This strategic partnership further positions Barings, a MassMutual company, as a trusted investment partner for wealth advisors and their clients, while raising awareness for the firm’s approach to delivering tailored investment solutions through discipline, resilience and a focus on the long-term.

“As excitement builds for the upcoming Presidents Cup, we are thrilled to welcome Barings as a Global Partner for the PGA TOUR’s premier global event,” said Dan Glod, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Barings shares in our commitment to excellence and innovation, and this new partnership will further elevate the Presidents Cup brand and its world-class experiences to new audiences.”

Sponsorship of the Presidents Cup showcases the combined strengths that Barings and MassMutual bring to the wealth market. With Barings’ deep investment expertise – and MassMutual’s scale, strength and 175-year history – this sponsorship reflects how these companies think, plan and invest to help their clients achieve their long-term goals.

“We are excited to sponsor the Presidents Cup, the PGA TOUR’s premier team competition, and to align our brand with an organization also known for competition at the highest levels through teamwork and trust,” said Mike Freno, Chairman & CEO of Barings. “This partnership provides a powerful platform to increase our visibility as we continue to expand our relationships with wealth investors globally.”

The 16th edition of the Presidents Cup is set to be hosted in Chicago at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, September 22-27. For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.

About Barings

Barings is a $481 billion* global alternative asset manager that partners with institutional, insurance, and wealth clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across credit, real assets and capital solutions.

*As of March 31, 2026

About the Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup is a biennial global team competition between the United States and an International team that represents the rest of the world excluding Europe. The competition, which is contested by the PGA TOUR, alternates between venues in the U.S. and overseas. The next iteration of the Presidents Cup will take place in Chicago at Medinah Country Club’s Course #3, September 22-27, 2026. Since the event’s inception in 1994, more than $56 million has been raised for charity from event proceeds, as well as contributions made on behalf of the Presidents Cup. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit PresidentsCup.com for more information.

About PGA TOUR

The PGA TOUR’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and PGA TOUR University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion in charitable giving.