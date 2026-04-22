PECU Selects CheckAlt to Streamline Loan Payment Processing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CheckAlt, a leader in integrated receivables and payment processing solutions, today announced that PECU, a Texas-based credit union serving more than 20,000 members, has selected CheckAlt’s LoanPay solution to modernize loan payment workflows, reduce manual work, and improve the payment experience for borrowers.

“We needed a solution that simplified the loan payment experience while reducing manual back-end work. CheckAlt provided us with a clean interface, flexible payment options, and measurable time savings across our teams.” Share

PECU sought a more efficient way to support loan payments, particularly for indirect borrowers who needed a fast, simple way to pay without having to open a checking account and log in to online banking. Prior processes required manual intervention across teams, leading to inefficiencies and limited visibility into payment activity. By implementing LoanPay, PECU has automated key workflows, reduced errors, and extended payment flexibility for borrowers.

“Many of our indirect borrowers are members by necessity, not by engagement, so they’re looking for a quick and easy way to make payments,” said Gregg Curtin, Vice President of IT at PECU. “We needed a solution that simplified the loan payment experience while reducing manual back-end work. CheckAlt provided us with a clean interface, flexible payment options, and measurable time savings across our teams.”

Since going live, PECU has already seen measurable operational improvements, including time savings across departments and fewer processing errors. The LoanPay solution has also extended payment cutoff times by three hours, giving borrowers more flexibility to complete transactions later in the day.

“Credit unions are looking for ways to modernize payment operations without adding complexity,” said Jason Schwabline, Chief Commercial Officer at CheckAlt. “LoanPay helps credit unions meet borrowers where they are, making it easier to pay while giving internal teams a cleaner, more efficient way to manage loan payment workflows.”

CheckAlt’s LoanPay solution makes it easier for lenders to accept loan payments across auto, business, mortgage, and personal loans. Borrowers can pay quickly via ACH or card, including guest payment capabilities with no login required—while built-in validation and reporting tools help reduce errors, simplify reconciliation, and improve visibility into payment activity.

About CheckAlt

CheckAlt is a leader in payment management, delivering a complete receivables solution that seamlessly processes both paper and digital payments. From traditional lockbox services to our advanced electronic lockbox, and from ACH to credit and debit card payments, we simplify B2B and C2B transactions for hundreds of financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses nationwide. Organizations trust CheckAlt to accelerate payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver secure, digital-first solutions. With innovation and a commitment to exceptional service at our core, we empower businesses to manage payments more efficiently and securely.

For more information, visit www.checkalt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PECU

PECU is a member-focused financial institution based in Central Texas, serving more than 20,000 members with approximately $435 million in assets. Founded in 1952, PECU offers a full range of financial services, including lending, deposit accounts, and digital banking solutions, with a focus on delivering efficient, accessible service and supporting the financial well-being of its members. To learn more, please visit https://www.pecutx.org/.