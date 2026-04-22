Victory+ Announces Milestone First WNBA Partnership as the Exclusive Local Streaming Home of the Minnesota Lynx

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory+, the premium free sports streaming service from A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), today announced a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive local streaming home for the Minnesota Lynx. Starting with the 2026 season, fans across the Minneapolis/St. Paul region and surrounding markets can access a minimum of 18 games for free, expanding how WNBA fans can access their team.

“The momentum behind the WNBA continues to reshape the sports landscape” said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. “Bringing the Minnesota Lynx to Victory+ is about showing up for the fans and making sure they can watch their team without barriers." Share

Under this agreement, Victory+ will deliver extensive coverage featuring upwards of 18 regular season matchups alongside three pre-season games and shoulder programming. The action kicks off with the April 25 showdown against the Washington Mystics.

This expansion marks a pivotal entry of Victory+ into the WNBA, reinforcing its growing commitment to building a premier free and accessible destination for women’s sports. By adding the Minnesota Lynx to a high-growth portfolio of women’s sports that includes National Women’s Soccer League, Women’s National Football Conference, and League One Volleyball, Victory+ is meeting the accelerating global demand for women’s athletics with a proven "fan-first" model that more than doubled viewership for LOVB in their first season on the platform compared to previous channels.

“The momentum behind the WNBA continues to reshape the sports landscape,” said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. “Bringing the Minnesota Lynx to Victory+ is about showing up for the fans and making sure they can watch their team without barriers. We are proud to make games free and accessible, further fueling the growth of the WNBA fanbase.”

Victory+ addresses the longstanding discoverability challenges in women’s sports caused by fragmented broadcast rights. As the platform hosting the largest share of NWSL matches, it brings premium women’s sports content into one centralized destination, allowing fans to easily follow their favorite league while discovering new ones. By providing women’s sports with the same elite positioning as men’s major leagues, Victory+ ensures that visibility is no longer an obstacle to fan-base expansion.

“The WNBA is one of the fastest growing major leagues in the world and Victory+ is uniquely positioned to drive continued audience growth and fandom with free access to Lynx games across all streaming devices,” said Katie Boes, Chief Content Officer, Victory+. “Victory+ is thrilled to announce the Lynx as our first WNBA team partner and we look forward to offering their devoted fans best-in-class game coverage, news, creator content and features all year long.”

“As we looked for a new broadcast home for the Lynx, we focused on fan feedback and how people are watching games today,” said Lynx & Timberwolves CEO Matt Caldwell. “Accessibility is a priority for our ownership group, and we believe Victory+ offers fans a streamlined, easy way to follow Lynx basketball.”

Since its launch, Victory+ has rapidly expanded its roster of team and league partnerships, establishing itself as one of the fastest growing sports platforms in America. The platform has secured multi-year agreements across major professional and developmental leagues, including landmark deals with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks, as well as the MLB’s Texas Rangers. By continuously integrating new team relationships and diversifying into high-growth categories like women’s sports, Victory+ is building a comprehensive ecosystem that prioritizes accessibility and long-term audience engagement. This evolution is defined by a 'fan-first' strategy, offering diverse entry points through creator-led content and innovative formats such as 'alt-casts' that reinvent the modern viewing experience.

As Victory+ continues to scale, its ecosystem remains anchored in a single mission: removing the friction between the game and the viewer. From the NHL and MLB to the front lines of the WNBA's historic growth, Victory+ is the definitive destination for the modern fan, ensuring that the next generation of sports fandom is built on free, premium, and frictionless access.

To learn more about Victory+ visit www.victoryplus.com.

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is the global technology firm behind the world’s most trusted streaming platforms, including Kidoodle.TV® and the fan-first sports service, Victory+™. Built on a foundation of safety, access, and equity, APMC connects millions of viewers to premium content without the barrier of paywalls. Through its "Safe Streaming™" mandate and groundbreaking Safe Exchange™ ad-tech, APMC provides brands with meaningful access to household audiences in a 100% human-vetted environment. From children’s education to professional sports, APMC is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to making media free, inclusive, and impactful for communities everywhere.

ABOUT Victory+

Victory+ is a free, sports streaming platform that puts fans first, giving them direct access to the teams and leagues they love. It features regional broadcasts of teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, and Texas Rangers, along with national coverage of highly popular leagues such as the WHL, LOVB and NWSL. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.