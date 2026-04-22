ForeFront Power and the City of Fresno, Calif., Earn Two 2026 E+E Leader Awards for Developing the Largest Commercial Solar and Battery Storage Portfolio in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale renewable energy solutions, and the City of Fresno, Calif., today announced that they are the recipients of two 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards. The annual awards program recognizes organizations delivering measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance, and sustainability.

At a combined 27 MW-DC in size, the portfolio is expected to save the City over $122 million in ratepayer dollars by 2045. Share

ForeFront Power and the City of Fresno have earned awards in two categories — “Top Project of the Year in Energy Innovation” and “Collaboration Spotlight” — for developing a sprawling, behind-the-meter solar and storage portfolio serving the City’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU). The portfolio includes solar-plus-storage systems at three energy-intensive sites: the Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, the Northeast Surface Water Treatment Facility, and the Southeast Surface Water Treatment Facility. At a combined 27 MW-DC in size, the portfolio is expected to save the City over $122 million in ratepayer dollars by 2045. The centerpiece of the portfolio is a 19.6 MW system at the Fresno-Clovis Regional Wastewater Reclamation Facility, which at the time of its energization in 2025 was the largest commercial solar and battery system in the U.S. This system alone offsets approximately 75% of the reclamation facility’s electricity demand.

The DPU portfolio was constructed by local union labor from the IBEW Local 100, creating 120 local jobs in the process. Each DPU site features rows of ground-mounted solar modules fitted with single-axis tracker technology, enabling the modules to follow the sun’s movement across the sky to capture the maximum amount of abundant Central Valley sunshine. The portfolio has a combined output of 47 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, enough to power 6,000 homes.

DPU’s energy intensive facilities can now draw upon their smart battery reserves to avoid paying for grid electricity at peak times. This not only reduces local energy costs but eases the burden on California’s electrical grid. And powering DPU assets with clean, low-cost solar energy brings the added benefit of reducing carbon emissions and improving the Central Valley’s air quality. The new solar and storage portfolio will help DPU avoid over 26,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, equivalent to taking 6,000 gas-powered passenger vehicles off local roads each year.

The DPU solar and storage portfolio was developed at no upfront cost to the City, and without using bond funds. Under the terms of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the City, ForeFront Power owns and maintains the solar and storage portfolio it developed for DPU. For the next 20 years, ForeFront Power will charge DPU a fixed rate for electricity that is lower than the utility rate. DPU will achieve budget certainty by avoiding utility rate increases. ForeFront Power will continue to operate and maintain the DPU solar and storage portfolio for the duration of the PPA, at no cost to DPU.

“We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our work helping the City of Fresno realize their visionary energy plan,” said Dr. Ruben Fontes, CEO of ForeFront Power. “The DPU sites are unique in their scale as well as their impact. By generating and storing clean power on site, DPU reduces its reliance on costly grid electricity and can pass those savings back to ratepayers. Moreover, the batteries installed at each site ensure that energy is always available to power the City’s essential infrastructure.”

“Earning multiple recognitions in this year’s Environment + Energy Leader Awards shows that when the City of Fresno sets bold sustainability goals and builds strong partnerships, we can improve air quality, create good-paying jobs, save millions of tax payers dollars and power Fresno’s future all at once,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. “By closely working with ForeFront Power and our state utility partners, we’ve delivered projects that are financially sound, protect our environment, and lock in long-term savings for our community. These awards confirm that Fresno’s model works — and can inspire other cities to follow our lead.”

“Being recognized with both a ‘Top Project of the Year’ Award and a ‘Collaboration Spotlight’ Award is a strong validation of Fresno’s clean energy vision,” said Fresno City Manager, Georgeanne White. “By working together, we’ve turned ambitious sustainability goals into real, impactful projects — delivering improved air quality and long-term savings for Fresno families. It’s a clear example that when we lead boldly and collaborate effectively, our entire community benefits.”

Recognition by the Environment+Energy Leader Awards reflects the shared commitment of ForeFront Power and the City of Fresno to deliver measurable results and navigate increasingly complex environmental and energy challenges. As one judge commented, “The partnership model (streamlined procurement via SPURR REAP, 20-year PPAs, no upfront cost) provides a replicable pathway for other municipalities and demonstrates a highly successful municipal-scale clean energy deployment strategy.”

Winners of the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards span categories including product innovation, project implementation, startup advancement, and organizational leadership.

“As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver measurable results has never been more critical,” said Sarah Roberts, Co-President and Publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. “This year’s winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact.”

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading provider of energy solutions and advisory services. This includes commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as fleet electrification and asset management services. With over 15 years of experience, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,900 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.6 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. In addition to project development and asset management, ForeFront Power provides strategic advisory services that help organizations navigate complex energy decisions—from sustainability and procurement planning to renewable project implementation. The company serves a wide array of business, government, education, healthcare, and community solar customers from its San Francisco headquarters and through teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.forefrontpower.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.

Note to Editors: The “About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards” section should be included in all coverage.